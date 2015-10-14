EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow
snapping a seven-day winning streak, on renewed fears of slowing
growth in China and another bout of selling in biotech shares.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Tuesday, weighed
down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese economic data,
although drinks group SABMiller surged on a new bid
proposal from rival AB InBev.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell in early Wednesday trade,
weighed down by uncertainty over the prospects for China's
slowing economy which had also sent Wall Street lower.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies were on the defensive on
Wednesday, following the retreat of global equity and commodity
prices on Tuesday from early October's sharp rally when
disappointing Chinese import data triggered profit-taking.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday on
concerns over global growth after data showed China's imports
plunged in September, while continued expectations for a Federal
Reserve interest rate liftoff next year rather than in 2015 also
supported prices.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held just below a three-month high on
Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and comments from
Federal Reserve officials cautioning against a rate hike this
year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday for a second
consecutive session, as doubts persisted over the strength of
China demand amid a slow and steady increase in supply.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday, extending
losses from the prior session when an International Energy
Agency report said the market would stay oversupplied for at
least another year.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)