EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A tame inflation reading and strong earnings from
Citigroup led investors to pile back into stocks on Thursday,
pushing Wall Street to its best level in eight weeks.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index closed higher on
Thursday, with companies like ARM Holdings and Hargreaves
Lansdown gaining as their outlooks improved, although
luxury-goods group Burberry slumped after its sales figures
missed forecasts.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose during midmorning trade on
Friday after gains on Wall Street and upbeat U.S. price and
jobless claims data eased recent concerns over the U.S. economy,
while rising expectations of further Bank of Japan stimulus
fuelled buying.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was well supported on Friday after
rebounding from 7-week lows thanks to stronger-than-expected
U.S. inflation data and after European Central Bank policy maker
Ewald Nowotny raised expectations for further euro zone easing.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose modestly on Thursday
after data showed a measure of U.S. consumer prices that strips
out food and energy costs rose more than expected in September,
marginally supporting views of a 2015 Federal Reserve rate hike.
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered below a 3-1/2-month high on Friday
after strong U.S. inflation data supported the dollar, but the
metal was set to post its biggest weekly jump in four weeks on
bets the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates this year.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper climbed to near a one-month peak
on Friday and was set to log a third weekly advance, as
incremental cuts to mine supply and a revival in China demand
underpinned a modest rise in prices.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil futures rose on Friday to snap a week-long
fall, as U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more
than expected.
