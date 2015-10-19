EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, notching a
third week of gains, lifted by a jump in General Electric shares
and upbeat consumer sentiment data.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, lifted by
drugmaker Shire, whose shares climbed on speculation it
could be lining up a bid for a U.S. rival.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Monday but pared early
losses after data showed China's economy did not cool as much as
expected in the third quarter.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar rose broadly on Friday, as traders
reckoned the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates later
this year and the European Central Bank may provide more
stimulus to help the euro zone economy.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after
data showing an upward revision to industrial production in
August supported a potential December Federal Reserve rate hike,
while a lack of conviction capped the rise in yields.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold held below a 3-1/2-month high on Monday, as
mixed U.S. economic data added to uncertainty over whether the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Monday ahead of China
data that was expected to show global headwinds dragging on the
country's economic growth, clouding the outlook for metal
demand.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Oil prices slipped on Monday, wiping out some of the
previous session's gains, as investors waited for China's third
quarter gross domestic product figures.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)