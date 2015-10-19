EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, notching a third week of gains, lifted by a jump in General Electric shares and upbeat consumer sentiment data.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, lifted by drugmaker Shire, whose shares climbed on speculation it could be lining up a bid for a U.S. rival.

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Monday but pared early losses after data showed China's economy did not cool as much as expected in the third quarter.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar rose broadly on Friday, as traders reckoned the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates later this year and the European Central Bank may provide more stimulus to help the euro zone economy.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after data showing an upward revision to industrial production in August supported a potential December Federal Reserve rate hike, while a lack of conviction capped the rise in yields.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold held below a 3-1/2-month high on Monday, as mixed U.S. economic data added to uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Monday ahead of China data that was expected to show global headwinds dragging on the country's economic growth, clouding the outlook for metal demand.

OIL

SEOUL - Oil prices slipped on Monday, wiping out some of the previous session's gains, as investors waited for China's third quarter gross domestic product figures.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)