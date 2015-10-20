EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Advances in top tech and biotech names helped
U.S. stocks to end with slight gains on Monday, while caution at
the start of a heavy week of earnings kept a lid on the market.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as news
of China's slowing economy sapped mining stocks and drugmaker
Shire dipped after U.S. regulators withheld approval for a new
drug.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks were higher on Tuesday morning led
by the telecom sector but gains were capped as investors
remained cautious before key events expected through this week
until month-end.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar gave back some of its overnight gains
against the euro on Tuesday after marking a 10-day high ahead of
this week's European Central Bank meeting, which some investors
believe could set the stage for additional stimulus later this
year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on longer dated U.S. Treasuries inched
ahead on Monday after Chinese economic data boosted hopes among
investors that slowing overseas growth will not drag on
America's long-running expansion.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied after three days of losses on
Tuesday but remained under pressure as the dollar was well bid
on expectations the Federal Reserve could still raise U.S. rates
this year.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed on Tuesday,
after falling for two sessions as a slowdown in economic growth
in top user China flattened a seasonal pick-up in demand.
OIL
SEOUL - Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday as
traders covered short positions after prices fell at least 3
percent in the previous session, but gains were capped by
worries about oversupply and the health of the global economy.
