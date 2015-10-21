EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday as a
decline in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in United
Technologies and Verizon.
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied at the close on
Tuesday, with a rally in InterContinental Hotels Group and
Whitbread following their well-received results underpinning the
market.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose in cautious trading on
Wednesday morning after investors shrugged off weak trade data
that stoked expectations for the possibility of further stimulus
when the Bank of Japan meets for its monetary policy review on
Oct. 30.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro firmed against the dollar early on
Wednesday after solid euro zone data tempered prospects of the
European Central Bank delivering additional stimulus before
year-end.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury bond yields rose for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday, getting a lift from unexpectedly
strong data showing that home building remains a bright sector
in the slowing U.S. economy.
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a second session on
Wednesday, as a softer dollar increased its appeal as a hedge,
with investors awaiting stronger clues on when the Federal
Reserve will raise U.S. rates.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper fell to its weakest in nearly a
fortnight on Wednesday as a seasonal recovery after summer
started to run out of steam amid ample supply and only moderate
demand from top user China.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data from an
industry group showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude
inventories last week, fanning worries over global oversupply,
even as a slightly weaker dollar provided some support.
