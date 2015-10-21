EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday as a decline in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in United Technologies and Verizon.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied at the close on Tuesday, with a rally in InterContinental Hotels Group and Whitbread following their well-received results underpinning the market.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose in cautious trading on Wednesday morning after investors shrugged off weak trade data that stoked expectations for the possibility of further stimulus when the Bank of Japan meets for its monetary policy review on Oct. 30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro firmed against the dollar early on Wednesday after solid euro zone data tempered prospects of the European Central Bank delivering additional stimulus before year-end.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury bond yields rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, getting a lift from unexpectedly strong data showing that home building remains a bright sector in the slowing U.S. economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a second session on Wednesday, as a softer dollar increased its appeal as a hedge, with investors awaiting stronger clues on when the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell to its weakest in nearly a fortnight on Wednesday as a seasonal recovery after summer started to run out of steam amid ample supply and only moderate demand from top user China.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data from an industry group showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories last week, fanning worries over global oversupply, even as a slightly weaker dollar provided some support.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)