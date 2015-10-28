EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on uncertainty
over the U.S. rate outlook and disappointing results from Ford
and other companies. Upbeat results from Apple after
hours, however, could give the market a boost on Wednesday
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday,
extending losses as shares linked to the economic cycle gave up
ground on concerns over growth in some countries and an
oversupplied commodity market.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose during light trading on
Wednesday morning as earnings-related news nudged share prices
higher, although many investors remained on the sidelines ahead
of upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered just below its 2-1/2-month high
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders looked
for more signs from the Federal Reserve that U.S. interest rates
are on course to rise.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a
drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced
the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third
quarter, supporting investor demand for low-risk government
bonds.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained small overnight gains on
Wednesday, but caution prevailed ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy statement later in the session as investors waited for
clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy
economic indicators in the United States casting doubt over the
strength of global economic growth ahead of the outcome of a
Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose from multi-week lows in thin
early Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported
that stocks fell at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma,
delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil contracts.
