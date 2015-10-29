EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday
after a volatile session as the Federal Reserve gave a vote of
confidence in the U.S. economy by signaling a December interest
rate hike was still on the table.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as
mining stocks suffered after China reported its economic growth
had slowed, while drugmaker Shire dipped after U.S. regulators
withheld approval for a new drug.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was nearly flat in
choppy trade on Thursday morning after stronger-than-expected
industrial output data helped reduce expectations that the Bank
of Japan will announce additional easing on Friday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held near 2-1/2-month highs against a
basket of currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled it may raise interest rates in December, when the
European Central Bank is widely expected to add to its stimulus.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with
short- and medium-dated yields hitting their highest in a month
after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in
December, surprising traders who had hoped for hints of no move
this year.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Thursday but stayed near its
lowest level in two weeks after the Federal Reserve hinted at a
possible U.S. rate hike in December, bolstering the dollar and
reducing the appeal of non-interest-paying bullion.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Thursday on increased
prospects of a U.S rate hike in December, which boosted the
dollar and made commodities more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
- - - -
OIL
TOKYO - Crude futures held on to strong gains in early Asian
trading on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates
unchanged and a weekly government report on oil stockpiles
showed an inventory build that was within expectations.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)