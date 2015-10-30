EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as
the market digested disappointing tech earnings reports and the
potential for an interest rate hike in December.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday,
underperforming European indexes, after a spate of disappointing
earnings updates and a decline in copper prices that put
pressure on mining shares.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks dipped in trade on Friday morning
after the Bank of Japan announced that it would keep monetary
policy steady.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar slipped against the yen on Friday. The
greenback was down 0.3 percent at 120.72 yen, dipping to
as low 120.29, as those who had speculated that the BOJ would
ease policy pared their bets.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with
benchmark yields jumping to their highest in a month as the U.S.
economy expanded in the third quarter on solid consumer
spending, reinforcing chances the Federal Reserve may hike
interest rates in December.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held near its lowest in three weeks on
Friday and looked set to post its worst week in two months on
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. rates
this year.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was steady near three-week lows on
Friday, and was set to end little changed for the month, as
traders priced in a U.S. rate rise that would add to headwinds
facing commodities against a backdrop of ample supply
OIL
TOKYO - Crude futures dropped in early Asian trading on
Friday after the release of a report showing that U.S. economic
growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing concerns about sluggish
demand in a world awash with oil.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)