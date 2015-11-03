EQUITIES
SYDNEY - Asian share markets crept ahead on Tuesday after
the benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years,
while a holiday in Japan kept currencies tethered within recent
tight ranges.
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks added to their recent run with gains
across all sectors on Monday, led by increases in the
beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare
LONDON - Britain's top equity index steadied on Monday, with
a sharp drop in drugmaker Hikma HIK.L after an update and weaker
miners following China's factory data offsetting a late rally in
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Tuesday
in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways as uninspired
traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the latest readings
on global manufacturing activity failed to provide fresh
impetus.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their
highest level in over five weeks on Monday, while shorter-dated
yields reached their highest in over six weeks on expectations
of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied after a four-day decline on
Tuesday but languished near a four-week low as investors dumped
the metal on expectations the Federal Reserve would hike U.S.
rates this year.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending
gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese
factory survey climbed, offering modest price support.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures edged up early on Tuesday,
but the market outlook remains bearish as supply still exceeds
demand and due to worries the dollar will strengthen when the
U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)