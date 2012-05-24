----------------(8:20 a.m. India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,066.80 -0.83 NZSX 50 3,509.35 -0.84 DJIA 12,496.15 -6.66 Nikkei 8,532.05 -24.55 NASDAQ 2,850.12 +11.04 FTSE 5,266.41 -136.87 S&P 500 1,318.86 +2.23 Hang Seng 18,720.24 -65.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,080.00 +13.00 CRB Index 281.44 -5.06 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.750 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.8306 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2576 1.2578 Yen US$ 79.52 79.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1561.36 Silver (Lon) 27.86 Gold (NY) 1561.2 Light Crude 90.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 6.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,496.15. The S&P 500 Index edged up 2.23 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.04 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,850.12.

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell sharply on Wednesday, wiping out their gains from the start of the week on mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone and doubts a European summit later in the day will amount to much.

The FTSE 100 slid 2.5 percent to 5,266.41, its biggest one-day percentage drop since Nov. 21 and its lowest close since Nov 25, when markets were similarly beset with worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average inched down on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp fall as investors remained skittish of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone, though U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to higher, supporting sentiment.

The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,548.06 and is still down 0.7 percent for the week. If the benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an eighth straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992.

HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with Chinese banks soft ahead of the HSBC China May flash PMI expected later in the day, which could offer fresh clues on a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.17 percent at 18,755.09. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.13 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone kept investors on tenterhooks.

The single currency last stood at $1.2570, having plumbed $1.2545 overnight, a low not seen since July 2010. That level should provide initial support, above the psychological $1.2500. Traders said only a break above the previous major lows at $1.2625-40 would help restore some stability in the euro over the short term.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as concerns over repercussions from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone increased demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.73 percent on Wednesday, down from 1.78 percent late Tuesday. The notes last week traded as low as 1.69 percent, only 2 basis points above the lowest in at least 60 years, which was set in September.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around $1,560 an ounce on Thursday, and remained on shaky ground as worries about Greece and the euro zone still dominated market sentiment after a European Union summit yielded few practical steps to manage the debt crisis.

Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,559.30 an ounce by 0049 GMT, after dropping to $1,533.41 in the previous session.U.S. gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,559.30.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE, May 24 London copper rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, after sinking to a 4-1/2-month low in the previous session on risk aversion triggered by worries over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

Gains are expected to be capped with investors remaining edgy after a European Union summit that yielded few practical steps to manage the debt crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $7,619.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after falling to $7,503 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since early January.

LME copper dropped around 3 percent on Wednesday, triggering a broad-based decline across the base metals complex with both lead and zinc losing nearly 2 percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Brent crude oil gained more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, as traders covered short positions after recent falls on worries over the health of the euro zone and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme. Brent crude futures for July rose $1.10 to $106.66 a barrel by 0137 GMT. U.S. crude was up 84 cents to $90.74 a barrel.

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)