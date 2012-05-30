-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,107.00 +4.00 NZSX 50 3,487.6 +9.6 DJIA 12,580.69 +125.86 Nikkei 8,571.90 -85.18 NASDAQ 2,870.99 +33.46 FTSE 5,391.14 +34.80 S&P 500 1,332.42 +14.60 Hang Seng 18,649.12 -406.12 SPI 200 Fut 4,109.00 +6.00 CRB Index 279.74 -2.21 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7208 -0.027 US 30 YR Bond 2.833 -0.021 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2465 1.2468 Yen US$ 79.45 79.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1547.44 Silver (Lon) 27.73 Gold (NY) 1547.10 Light Crude 90.36 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.86 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,580.69. The S&P 500 Index added 14.60 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,870.99.

LONDON - Britain's main share index rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday on hopes of new measures to tackle Europe's economic crisis, although traders said the rally could be short-lived due to persistent fears over the region's debt troubles.

The benchmark FTSE 100 closed up 34.80 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,391.14 points - its highest close in a week.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched down early on Wednesday, with speculation of China stimulus steps failing to inspire risk taking, although troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp staged a dramatic rebound and Olympus Corp soared on a reported tie-up.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.8 percent to 8,584.78, while the broader Topix index fell 1 percent to 719.86 by 0145 GMT.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, poised to halt a three-day winning streak as weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc help drag the Hang Seng Index back below a technical level it scaled on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.83 percent at 18,897.12, below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start down 0.83 percent.usd

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO- The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian retail sales data.

The euro fell more than 0.3 percent to $1.24578 - its lowest since July 2010. The euro's fall was triggered in part by the fall in the Australian dollar. The Aussie fell 0.6 percent to $0.9775.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday as worries about contagion from Spain's ailing banks stoked demand for safe-haven bonds, and Treasuries are seen likely to remain well bid ahead of the Greek elections next month. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.67 percent level reached in September, which was the lowest level in at least 60 years.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Wednesday as investors continued to fret about the euro zone debt crisis with Spain's borrowing costs spiralling towards unsustainable levels, keeping the euro close to its lowest level in nearly two years.

Spot gold edged down $1 to $1,553.54 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after sliding more than 1 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,553.30

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper slipped on Wednesday after news that Spain needed to issue new debt to recapitalise a troubled lender and the country suffered another rating downgrade, stoking worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a fresh record low on the news, indicating a flight to safety by investors. This was despite a recent spate of announcements by Beijing on spending programmes to stimulate the economy and signs of improvement in the U.S. property market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.4 percent to $7,639 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after falling 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 55,480 yuan.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, with Brent staying under $107 per barrel, as risk aversion gripped markets after Spain's credit rating downgrade stoked fears of a worsening euro zone crisis denting demand outlook.

Brent crude eased 35 cents to $106.33 per barrel by 0231 GMT, heading for the biggest monthly drop in two years, while U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $90.36.

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)