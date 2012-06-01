------------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,062 -11 NZSX 50 3,461.08 -27.20 DJIA 12,442.83 +22.97 Nikkei 8,479.12 -63.61 NASDAQ 2,829.74 -7.62 FTSE 5,320.86 +23.58 S&P 500 1,313.61 +0.29 Hang Seng 18,689.23 +55.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,072.00 -1.00 CRB Index 272.97 -2.08 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5713 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.6551 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2351 1.2353 Yen US$ 78.43 78.45 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1555.19 Silver (Lon) 27.64 Gold (NY) 1555.1 Light Crude 86.29 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,827.34.

LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its worst month in more than three years in May after data suggesting the U.S. economy is struggling triggered a late sell-off on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index gave up most of the strong gains it had recorded earlier in the day in late trading as a raft of U.S. numbers raised concerns the pace of economic recovery in the world's largest economy was faltering.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, heading for a ninth straight week of losses to match its longest such run in 20 years, after soft U.S. data added to deepening concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,483.65 after shedding 1.1 percent on Thursday to log its worst monthly fall in two years. It was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 28.2.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to drop at the open on Friday after a 12 percent slide in May and amid heightened risk aversion globally on the worsening euro zone crisis.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 18,498.91. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down 1.1 percent, with weak manufacturing data from China expected to keep the benchmarks indexes under pressure.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at risk of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector and fix its public finances. The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2337. It fell to as low as $1.2324 on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest level since July 2010.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK- Benchmark U.S. government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt crisis spurred a global race for safe-haven assets.

Compounding investor anxiety was a batch of disappointing U.S. data, fears about Spain's troubled banks deepening Europe's debt crisis and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell as low as 1.53 percent - the lowest on record going back more than two centuries, according to Reuters data. They last traded at 1.56 percent, down nearly 6 basis points on the day.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Friday, on course for the second straight week of losses, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continued to pressure the euro and gold, while investors await the all-important U.S. employment report later in the day.

Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market territory. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,556.50.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Friday,supported by short covering after prices hit the lowest level of the year in the prior session and as investors had priced in disappointing Chinese manufacturing data in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

Gains were likely to be limited, however, due to concerns over the European debt crisis, which has escalated in recent weeks on the prospect that Greece could exit the euro zone and on worries over Spain's shaky finances.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lifted 0.6 percent to $7,466.75 a tonne by 0146 GMT, after sinking to its lowest level price of $7,403 in 2012 in the prior session.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user China dropped more than forecast.

U.S. oil slipped 38 cents to $86.15 a barrel, after losing more than 17 percent last month.

- - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)