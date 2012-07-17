--------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,727.21 -49.88 Nikkei 8,774.52 +50.40
NASDAQ 2,896.94 -11.53 FTSE 5,662.43 -3.70
S&P 500 1,353.64 -3.14 Hang Seng 19,386.55 +265.21
SPI 200 Fut 4,073.00 +1.00 CRB Index 295.98 +2.02
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.4876 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.5784 +0.022
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2297 1.2299 Yen US$ 78.90 78.94
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1592.80 Silver (Lon) 27.42
Gold (NY) 1592.4 Light Crude 88.59
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A surprise decline in June retail sales was the
latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly
lower on Monday, but Citigroup shares limited losses after it
reported earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 49.95 points, or 0.39 percent, at
12,727.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.17
points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,353.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,896.94.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower in low-volume
trade on Monday, led by banks and mining stocks, as concern
about the outlook for corporate earnings kept investors
cautious.
The FTSE 100 ended down 3.70 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,662.43 in volume, just under two-thirds of its 90-day daily
average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early
trade on Tuesday as a stronger yen hit exporters, knocking
already struggling electronics companies such as Sharp, which
fell to a fresh 34-year low.
The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to stand at 8,718.24
after it barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday.
HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with
Chinese oil majors and financials among the bigger boosts to
benchmark indexes.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.19 percent
at 19,156.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.44 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the
yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with
lukewarm U.S. retail sales for June having bolstered hopes of
further U.S. policy easing.
The dollar stood at 78.82 yen, barely changed from
late New York levels. Its support now rests at a June 15 low of
78.61 yen, while resistance looms at its 200-day moving average
at 79.05.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to match historic
lows on Monday after a surprise drop in retail sales provided
the latest evidence of a slowing economy, bolstering bets of new
stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
8/32 in price for a yield of 1.47 percent, down from 1.49
percent late on Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday ahead of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony which is
expected to provide clues on whether the central bank will
launch more monetary stimulus.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,591.65 an
ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery was little changed at $1,591.50.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes of
more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after weak
retail sales data added to evidence the world's largest economy
was slowing.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.4 percent to $7,725 per tonne by 0143 GMT, after
falling slightly by 0.1 percent in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on
Monday, lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will
prompt stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a
U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing
boat that failed to heed warnings.
Expiring front-month Brent August crude rose $1.15
to settle at $103.55 a barrel, having swung from $102.07 to
$103.69. Brent September crude rose $1.95 to settle at
$103.37 a barrel.
U.S. August crude pushed up $1.33 to settle at $88.43
a barrel, above the U.S. front-month crude 50-day moving average
of $87.21, after trading from $86.41 to $88.48.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)