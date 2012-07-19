--------------------(8:27 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,908.70 +103.16 Nikkei 8,792.40 +65.66 NASDAQ 2,942.60 +32.56 FTSE 5,685.77 +56.68 S&P 500 1,372.78 +9.11 Hang Seng 19,573.52 -333.64 SPI 200 Fut 4,127.00 +35.00 CRB Index 299.08 +3.44 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.487 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.588 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2291 1.2292 Yen US$ 78.55 78.58 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1578.45 Silver (Lon) 27.030 Gold (NY) 1578.1 Light Crude 89.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers like Intel and Honeywell defied the market's worst fears.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.16 points, or 0.81 percent, to 12,908.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.11 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,372.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 32.56 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,942.60.

LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index closed at its highest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, as hopes of fresh central bank stimulus measures lifted equity markets, although traders said the overall weak economic outlook would limit any future gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 56.68 points, or 1 percent, at 5,685.77 points - its best closing level since finishing at 5,692.63 points on July 5, and recovering from two consecutive days of slight losses.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Thursday, tackling a key technical chart level, as hi-tech shares such as Advantest came back after Intel trimmed its outlook less than some had feared.

The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,817.20, nudging at its 25-day average at around 8,820. The broader Topix also rose 1.1 percent to 748.50, after a nine-day losing streak.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains and lifted by Chinese banking giants and China Mobile.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.8 percent at 19,393.45. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro was last at $1.2276, down slightly but within a few ticks of its late North American levels, and above an overnight low of $1.2216. It remained above a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as worries about a slowing economy and the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed unexpectedly strong data on housing starts and encouraging corporate results, sending bond yields close to historic lows.

Amid nagging worries about the economy and Europe, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading up 9/32 in price at a yield of 1.48 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after two sessions of losses as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints on further stimulus and worries about the euro zone persisted.

Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,573.04 an ounce by 0038 GMT.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by strong U.S. housing figures and comments from Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke that eased worries about a possible double-dip recession and helped industrial metals offset pressure from a firm dollar.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper climbed $42 to close at $7,637 a tonne.

In New York, the COMEX September contract firmed 1.85 cents to settle at $3.4740 per lb, after dealing between $3.4350 and $3.4835.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, hitting a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession.

Brent September crude pushed up $1.16 to settle at $105.16 a barrel, reaching $105.46 in post-settlement trade, highest intraday price since May 30.

U.S. August crude rose 65 cents to settle at $89.87 a barrel, having reached $90.04, also the best intraday since May 30. The August contract expires on Friday.

(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)