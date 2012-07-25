-----------------------(8:23 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,617.32 -104.14 Nikkei 8,402.92 -85.17
NASDAQ 2,862.99 -27.16 FTSE 5,499.23 -34.64
S&P 500 1,338.31 -12.21 Hang Seng 18,841.59 -61.61
SPI 200 Fut 4,054.00 -31.00 CRB Index 296.37 -2.51
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.389 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.463 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2071 1.2074 Yen US$ 78.14 78.15
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1583.26 Silver (Lon) 26.98
Gold (NY) 1582.7 Light Crude 88.41
---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the
euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's
slowdown is hurting American companies, including bellwether
UPS.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.14 points,
or 0.82 percent, to 12,617.32. The S&P 500 Index dropped
12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,862.99.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed back below 5,500
for the first time this month on Tuesday, with financials among
the worst off on euro zone debt exposure fears as Spain looked
to be nearing a full sovereign bailout.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 34.64
points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,499.23, having slumped 2.1 percent
on Monday. Volume was 60 percent of the 90-day daily average.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid closer to its
year-to-date low early on Wednesday after disappointing U.S.
earnings reflected weakening demand in Europe, while hints of
more stimulus from the U.S. Fed failed to soothe fears of a
global slowdown.
The Nikkei lost 1.4 percent to 8,369.01 in early trade,
striking a seven-week low and nudging closer to its June 4 low
of 8,295.63. The broader Topix lost 1.3 percent to
708.29.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Wednesday, dragged by weakness in the financial and property
sectors, with the Hang Seng Index poised for a third straight
daily loss.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.75 percent
at 18,762.2. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.96 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Investors continued to give the euro and risk
currencies a wide berth on Wednesday following a selloff in
global stocks as worries about the euro zone debt crisis
festered.
The euro, which slumped to a fresh two-year low around
$1.2042 overnight, was last at $1.2065. It remained on
track to test the 2010 trough of $1.1876.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
TOKYO - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to a record low
on Wednesday on rising fears of the impact of Europe's debt
crisis as well as heightened expectations of more stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The 10-year yield was at 1.3824 percent, down
from 1.403 percent in late North American trading on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,580 an ounce on
Wednesday, as sluggish economic data kept alive hopes for more
monetary stimulus while a strong dollar pressured prices.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce
by 0039 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell to a one-month low on
Wednesday before erasing losses to trade little changed as
renewed worries over Greek and Spanish sovereign debt hit risk
appetite and curbed expectations of metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,416 by 0148 GMT, down $1 from the previous session
when it logged small gains. Prices earlier fell to $7,355 a
tonne, the lowest since June 28 and have shed more than two
percent for the year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trade as signs
that China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support
while weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis
limited gains.
Brent September crude managed a 16-cent gain to
settle at $103.42 a barrel, having swung from $102.53 to
$104.48, inside Monday's trading range.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)