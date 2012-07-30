--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,075.66 +187.73 Nikkei 8,619.78 +53.14 NASDAQ 2,958.09 +64.84 FTSE 5,627.21 +54.05 S&P 500 1,385.97 +25.95 Hang Seng 19,527.37 +251.28 SPI 200 Fut 4,220.00 +47.00 CRB Index 299.60 +2.13 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5309 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.611 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2290 Yen US$ 78.34 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1620.90 Silver (Lon) 27.730 Gold (NY) 1620.1 Light Crude 90.15 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 13,075.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at 2,958.09.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE share index gained 1 percent on Friday as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor results from heavyweight mining and publishing companies.

At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 54.05 points, or 1 percent, at 5,627.21, its highest close since last Friday, while volume was 82 percent of an already low 90-day daily average.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Monday, powered by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may implement further stimulus measures.

The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,619.78, but held below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.

HONG KONG - Shanghai's B-share index fell 6.6 percent on Monday to its lowest in more than two years as concerns over more stringent listing rules spooked investors.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on its website that it proposes to speed up and simplify delisting rules to deter speculators in China's only stock market directly accessible to foreign investors, and was asking for feedback from the public on the planned adjustments. - -- -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month high, while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday amid hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro bought $1.2309, not far off a three-week peak around $1.2390 set on Friday. Against the yen, it fetched 96.64 yen, having scaled a high around 97.33 late last week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second session and yields rose to the highest in over two weeks on Friday as hopes the European Central Bank will launch new stimulus measures sparked risk-taking and reduced demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 29/32 lower in price to yield 1.54 percent, the highest since July 10 and up from 1.44 percent late on Thursday. Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday, but were on track for the biggest weekly gain in five weeks.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above $1,620 an ounce on Monday, as investors wait for central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to give clearer cues on further monetary stimulus.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,623.59 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after posting a 2.5-percent weekly gain, its biggest one-week rise in nearly two months. It hit $1,629.10 in the previous session, its highest since early June.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Monday, buttressed by hopes that Europe and the United States will this week nounce fresh measures to shore up their faltering economies, helping to boost demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,580 a tonne at 0103 GMT, up 0.17 percent and building on more than one percent gains seen in the previous session. Copper is set to close the month of July with small losses of 1.4 percent, having shed more than 13 percent from the year's high hit in February.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Brent crude held above $106 per barrel on Monday, after rising for four straight sessions on hopes the United States and Europe will this week announce new measures to shore up their fragile economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand.

Brent crude edged up 3 cents to $106.50 per barrel at 0219 GMT. U.S. crude dipped 14 cents to $89.99 per barrel, after a four-day winning streak. 

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)