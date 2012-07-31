------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,073.01 -2.65 Nikkei 8,679.47 +44.03
NASDAQ 2,945.84 -12.25 FTSE 5,693.63 +66.42
S&P 500 1,385.30 - 0.67 Hang Seng 19,764.22 +178.82
SPI 200 Fut 4,264.0 +11.0 CRB Index 302.50 +2.90
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.5173.+0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.5981 +0.019
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2283 1.2286 Yen US$ 78.17
78.22
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1618.25 Silver (Lon) 28.22
Gold (NY) 1623.31 Light Crude 90.08
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as
investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with
central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data
looming.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 13,073.01 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index edged down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05
percent, to 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell
12.25 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 2,945.84.
LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy, miners and
banking stocks propelled Britain's top share index back up to
touch the 5,700 level on Monday, fuelled by hopes central banks
could launch fresh measures this week to stem the global
economic slowdown.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2
percent at 5,693.63 points, just holding below the 5,700 level
breached intraday for the first time in 10 days, though volume
was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on
Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve
will introduce further stimulus measures, and mixed earnings
dampened sentiment.
The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 8,606.94 on Tuesday
morning.
HONG KONG- Shares are set to open slightly higher on
Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight session, although the
benchmark may stumble at a key chart level that has proven a
strong resistance for the past two months.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
19,661.41. The China Enterprise Index was indicated to
open up 0.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday
following a slew of negative economic news, while high
expectations that major central banks were poised to add more
stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar
at multi-month highs.
The euro bought $1.2260, having retreated from a
three-week peak near $1.2400. Good support is seen around
$1.2216, a level representing the 50 percent retracement of its
July 24-27 rally.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday ahead of
three major central bank meetings this week as traders focused
on whether policymakers will take steps aimed at stimulating
economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 13/32 in
price on Monday to yield 1.50 percent, down from 1.55 percent
late on Friday. The yield on Friday was the highest since July
10, while yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors
cautiously await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later
in the day which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance
on monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,621.40 an ounce
by 0034 GMT.U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
traded nearly flat at $1,620.70.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper traded little changed on Tuesday,
underpinned by expectations the United States and Europe would
introduce fresh easing measures, while a firm dollar and a low
appetite for risk curbed gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,566 a tonne by 0104 GMT, up 0.23 percent from the
previous session when it closed almost unchanged. Prices have
recovered by 3 percent from last week's one-month lows but still
remain in negative territory for the year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on
Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus
measures coming from central bank meetings in the United States
and Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering
economies.
Brent crude eased 8 cents to $106.12 per barrel by
0140 GMT after having dropped to a low of $105.78 earlier in the
session. U.S. crude edged up 3 cents to $89.81, after hitting a
low of $89.51 earlier.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)