------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,073.01 -2.65 Nikkei 8,679.47 +44.03 NASDAQ 2,945.84 -12.25 FTSE 5,693.63 +66.42 S&P 500 1,385.30 - 0.67 Hang Seng 19,764.22 +178.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,264.0 +11.0 CRB Index 302.50 +2.90 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5173.+0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.5981 +0.019 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2283 1.2286 Yen US$ 78.17 78.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1618.25 Silver (Lon) 28.22 Gold (NY) 1623.31 Light Crude 90.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,073.01 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down just 0.67 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,385.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 12.25 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 2,945.84.

LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy, miners and banking stocks propelled Britain's top share index back up to touch the 5,700 level on Monday, fuelled by hopes central banks could launch fresh measures this week to stem the global economic slowdown.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,693.63 points, just holding below the 5,700 level breached intraday for the first time in 10 days, though volume was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.

TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will introduce further stimulus measures, and mixed earnings dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 8,606.94 on Tuesday morning.

HONG KONG- Shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight session, although the benchmark may stumble at a key chart level that has proven a strong resistance for the past two months.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 19,661.41. The China Enterprise Index was indicated to open up 0.3 percent. - - - -- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The euro consolidated recent gains on Tuesday following a slew of negative economic news, while high expectations that major central banks were poised to add more stimulus helped keep risk currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-month highs.

The euro bought $1.2260, having retreated from a three-week peak near $1.2400. Good support is seen around $1.2216, a level representing the 50 percent retracement of its July 24-27 rally.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday ahead of three major central bank meetings this week as traders focused on whether policymakers will take steps aimed at stimulating economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 13/32 in price on Monday to yield 1.50 percent, down from 1.55 percent late on Friday. The yield on Friday was the highest since July 10, while yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors cautiously await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance on monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,621.40 an ounce by 0034 GMT.U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded nearly flat at $1,620.70.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE- Copper traded little changed on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States and Europe would introduce fresh easing measures, while a firm dollar and a low appetite for risk curbed gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,566 a tonne by 0104 GMT, up 0.23 percent from the previous session when it closed almost unchanged. Prices have recovered by 3 percent from last week's one-month lows but still remain in negative territory for the year.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank meetings in the United States and Europe may not be enough to revive their stuttering economies.

Brent crude eased 8 cents to $106.12 per barrel by 0140 GMT after having dropped to a low of $105.78 earlier in the session. U.S. crude edged up 3 cents to $89.81, after hitting a low of $89.51 earlier.

