(Updates prices) --------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,008.68 -64.33 Nikkei 8,601.63 -93.43 NASDAQ 2,939.52 -6.32 FTSE 5,635.28 -58.35 S&P 500 1,379.32 -5.98 Hang Seng 19,828.98 +40.72 SPI 200 Fut 4,210.00 -17.00 CRB Index 299.51 -2.99 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.4815 + 0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.5609 +0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2295 1.2297 Yen US$ 77.99 78.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1614.14 Silver (Lon) 27.95 Gold (NY) 1613.8 Light Crude 87.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus.

The Nasdaq Composite, which underperformed on Monday, was the smallest decliner among the three major U.S. stock indexes in Tuesday's session, thanks in part to Apple shares' gain of 2.6 percent after a source said a new product will makes its debut at an event in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,008.68 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.98 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,379.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 6.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,939.52.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE fell on Tuesday extending earlier losses, weighed by worries the European Central Bank may not deliver enough stimulus this week to tackle a global economic slowdown, as comments by German policymakers further dented expectations.

At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 45.97 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,647.66, also weighed by weak results from BP and, ending, however, the month up 2 percent.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday morning as a host of companies were pummelled for disappointing earnings and as investors look to key central bank meetings this week for action to stem a global slowdown.

The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 8,601.63, falling back below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4 that it reached on Tuesday as investors sought to improve their portfolios at the end of the month.

Hong Kong - Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday and could halt a four-day winning streak after China's official factory PMI reading came in at 50.1, the lowest since November.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent at 19,647. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the European Central Bank's own meeting.

The euro was at $1.2294, having traded in an inside-day $1.2249/2331 range on Tuesday that suggested no conviction in the market. It was equally subdued on the yen at 96.04, after drifting in a slim 95.75-96.28 range on Tuesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials began a two-day policy meeting amid expectations that more central bank action to help foster economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.

U.S. Treasuries maintained their gains despite a batch of stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home prices, and consumer confidence.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Tuesday traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.50 percent late on Monday and not far off the record low of 1.38 percent touched last week.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, which bore the brunt of the sell-off late last week, were up 14/32 to yield 2.56 percent, down from 2.58 percent late Monday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce its decision on monetary policy and a slew of manufacturing survey data to shed light on the global economic condition.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent -- its second month of straight gains.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Wednesday after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and as expectations faded for monetary stimulus this week in the United States and Europe.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.63 percent to $7,512.25 a tonne by 0902 GMT, after closing the previous session little changed and down 1.7 percent for the month of July.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on Wednesday after softer manufacturing data from top energy consumer China chipped away at a fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus measures also weighed on prices.

Brent crude fell 15 cents to $104.77 a barrel by 0312 GMT, after hitting a near one-week low of $104.06 earlier. U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 18 cents to $87.88 per barrel.

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)