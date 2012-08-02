---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,971.06 -37.62 Nikkei 8,669.54 +27.69
NASDAQ 2,920.21 -19.31 FTSE 5,712.82 +77.54
S&P 500 1,375.32 -4.00 Hang Seng 19,7110.1 -112.28
SPI 200 Fut 4,216.00 -10.00 CRB Index 299.23 -0.28
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.5205 -0.004 US 30 YR Bond 2.589 -0.008
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2243 1.2245 Yen US$ 78.48 78.49
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1602.20 Silver (Lon) 27.45
Gold (NY) 1605.8 Light Crude 88.79
----------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on
disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures
to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a
brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the
open.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.62 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 12,971.06. The S&P 500 Index slipped
4.00 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,375.32. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 19.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday
following strong numbers from retailer Next and other
blue-chip companies, although many investors held off trading
ahead of key U.S. and European central bank policy meetings.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 77.54 points, or 1.4
percent higher, at 5,712.82 points - its highest closing level
in nearly two weeks since ending at 5,714.19 points on July 19.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday
morning as hopes for firm action from the European Central Bank
to save the euro outweighed disappointment at the U.S. Federal
Reserve deferring extra stimulus measures.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,701.42, while the
broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 737.01.
Hong Kong- Shares were poised to edge lower on Thursday's
open, dragged by a 1.9 percent loss for PetroChina
that could help snap a five-day gaining streak on the Hang Seng
Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 19,784.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front
foot Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal
Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the
European Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes.
The dollar index was at 83.054, after peaking at
83.159, its highest since July 26. The euro fell more than a
full cent from Wednesday's high of $1.2337 to a low around
$1.2218.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve offered no new monetary stimulus for now
even though policy-makers acknowledged a recent slowing in the
U.S. economy and stubbornly high unemployment.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were 13/32 lower at 102-4/32 with their yields at
1.515 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around a key support level at
$1,600 on Thursday, after posting the biggest one-day loss in
three weeks in the previous session when the U.S. Federal
Reserve dashed hopes of imminent stimulus to shore up a
faltering economy.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures contract for December delivery inched down 0.2
percent to $1,603.60.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Thursday, rebounding from
near one-week lows hit in the previous session as investors
looked to Europe for more easing measures after the U.S. Federal
Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.44 percent to $7,457 a tonne by 0101 GMT, reversing some
losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a
tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15
percent from highs seen in February this year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures ended up but off its highs in choppy
trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the
economy had lost some momentum but offered no new stimulus that
could shore up growth and translate into higher fuel demand.
In London, Brent crude settled at $105.96 a barrel,
gaining $1.04, after hitting a session high of $106.92. The
day's gain followed two days of declines, although Brent ended
July up more than 7 percent from June.
U.S. crude settled at $88.91, gaining 85 cents, having
turned slightly negative after the Fed statement. Before that it
had hit the day's high of $89.47. The advance followed two days
of losses, even though U.S. crude ended more than 3 percent
higher for the month of July.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)