Stock Markets
DJIA 12,878.88 -92.18 Nikkei 8,513.20 -139.98
NASDAQ 2,909.77 -10.44 FTSE 5,662.30 -50.52
S&P 500 1,365.00 -10.14 Hang Seng 19,519.19 -175.82
SPI 200 Fut 4,200.00 -28.00 CRB Index 294.50 -4.73
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.478 -0.046 US 30 YR Bond 2.553 -0.044
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2172 1.2275 Yen US$ 78.17 78.19
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1590.31 Silver (Lon) 27.20
Gold (NY) 1593.6 Light Crude 87.51
Updates with New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone
debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index dropped
10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,909.77.
LONDON - Britain's leading FTSE share index fell on
Thursday, retreating from a three-month high after the European
Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected stimulus measures
to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 fell 19 percent to 4,791.01 points in early
August 2011, its lowest for three years, after a sell-off on
fears that Europe's debt crisis would derail the global economy.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday as ECB chief
Mario Draghi disappointed investors by offering mo immediate
action to defend euro, with quarterly losses from Sharp and Sony
adding to the gloom.
The Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.6 percent to 8,513.20, breaking
below 8,581.97, t he 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from
June 4 to July 4.
Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start lower on Friday,
dragged down by a 3 percent loss for AIA Group after
its parent American International Group Inc said a drop
in the fair value of their AIA stake hurt second-quarter profit.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent
at 19,553.8, below its 200-day moving average, now at 19,681.2.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having
suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank
disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the
euro with immediate action.
The euro was at $1.2179, having skidded nearly three
cents to a one-week low around $1.2134 after the ECB indicated
it may start buying government bonds to lower crippling
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, but not right now.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Thursday after
the European Central Bank offered no bold plan to shore up the
euro zone's banking system and the finances of weaker euro zone
members, rekindling bids for low-risk government debt.
In heavy, volatile trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury
note was last 11/32 higher in price at 102-13/32.
The 10-year yield fell nearly 4 basis points at 1.485 percent,
roughly 10 basis points above the record low set last week.
The 30-year bond was up 30/32 at 109-7/32,
recouping all of Wednesday's drop.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Friday, struggling
to recover from a four-day losing streak after the European
Central Bank stopped short of offering any immediate aid to
contain the region's debt crisis, while caution prevailed ahead
of a key U.S. jobs report.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.66 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was
headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than
one month.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Friday but was set to
log its biggest weekly loss in two months after European Central
Bank inaction disappointed markets and as concerns over global
growth dragged on expectations of metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,349 a tonne by 0107 GMT, up 0.26 percent from the
previous session when it hit its lowest since June 22.
Copper is down more than 3 percent this week, on track for
its biggest weekly decline in two months.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday as
disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more
immediate steps to boost economic growth weighed on oil prices,
even as tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns
limited losses.
Brent crude's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R jumped to
$18.77 a barrel, based on settlements, and September Brent's
premium to the October contract LCO-1=R rose to $1.51 a barrel
as the North Sea problems and geopolitical fears keep nearby
Brent contracts supported.
U.S. September crude fell $1.78 to settle at $87.13 a
barrel, having traded from $86.92 to $89.63.
