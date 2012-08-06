------------------(8:30 a.m)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,096.17 +217.29 Nikkei 8,702.3 +147.23
NASDAQ 2,967.90 +58.13 FTSE 5,787.28 +124.98
S&P 500 1,390.99 +25.99 Hang Seng 20,053.88+386.14
SPI 200 Fut 4,243.00 +58.00 CRB Index 300.69 +6.19
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.568 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.6472 -0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2395 1.2399 Yen US$ 78.83 78.43
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1604.44 Silver (Lon) 27.71
Gold (NY) 1607.8 Light Crude 91.18
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street rallied to its highest level since
early May on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report
and renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the
euro zone debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rallied 217.29
points, or 1.69 percent, to 13,096.17. The S&P 500 jumped
25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite
added 58.13 points, or 2 percent, to 2,967.90.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a three-month high on
Friday, as better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped
markets recover their appetite for risk.
At close the FTSE 100 was up 122.76 points, or 2.2 percent,
at 5,785.06, making its highest close in three months and
posting its biggest one-day gain since early June.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 2 percent in
early trade on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs
report eased fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy while a
weaker yen granted exporters some breathing space.
The Nikkei rose 8,722.11 while the broader Topix
climbed 1.8 percent to 736.1 after closing down 0.6
percent on the year on Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong - Hong Kong Shares were set to start the week
higher on Monday, helped by a 3.4 percent jump in the shares of
HSBC Holdings Plc amid gains for riskier assets after
a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 2 percent at
20,052.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.9 percent.
For a full report, double click on
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro scaled a one-month high against the
dollar on Monday in choppy trading as traders unwound bearish
bets on the single currency after stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs data last week improved investor's appetite for risk.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on
Friday at $1.2402, holding firm after surging roughly 1.7
percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in about
a month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as
benchmark yields flirted with their highest levels in a month
after a better-than-expected domestic jobs report spurred
investors to reduce safe-haven holdings of U.S. government debt.
On Friday, the two-year Spanish government debt yield
tumbled 78 basis points to 4.16 percent, the lowest
since late May, while two-year Italian sovereign yield
fell over 30 basis points to 3.20 percent, its lowest
since mid-May.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, extending gains from
the previous session when the U.S. labour data beat market
expectations, encouraging risk appetite and weighing on the
dollar.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,604.54 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week
as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic dashed hopes for
imminent monetary easing.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Monday after
a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concern over
growth in the world's biggest economy, and as a fresh pledge by
top metals consumer China to support growth also helped to
underpin prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $7,440 per tonne by 110 GMT, down 0.07 percent after
gains of more than 1 percent the previous session.
Copper has shed more than 13 percent from the year's high
hit in February to fall into negative territory for the year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent
crude futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected
in July.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 2 percent, led by U.S. crude as a weak dollar fed the bull
market sentiment.
Brent September crude rose $3.04 to settle at
$108.94 a barrel, having pushed 3 cents above the 100-day moving
average to reach $109.13, highest intraday front-month price
since reaching $109.36 on May 22.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)