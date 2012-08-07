----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,117.51 +21.34 Nikkei 8,778.73 +52.44
NASDAQ 2,989.91 +22.01 FTSE 5,808.77 +21.49
S&P 500 1,394.23 +3.24 Hang Seng 20,072.26 +71.16
SPI 200 Fut 4,242.00 +12.00 CRB Index 301.75 +1.06
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.5664 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.6552 +0.003
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2399 1.2402 Yen US$ 78.27 78.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1610.96 Silver (Lon) 27.82
Gold (NY) 1614.0 Light Crude 92.08
Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the
second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on
the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.34 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 13,117.51 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to
1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.01
points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,989.91.
LONDON - Cyclicals lifted Britain's top shares above 5,800
points for the first time since May on Monday as investors bet
on eventual European Central Bank action to curb high peripheral
bond yields, although low volumes showed not everyone was
convinced.
The FTSE 100 ended up 21.49 points, or 0.4 percent, at
5,808.77 after hitting its highest point since early April in
intraday trade before coming off slightly into the close. Volume
remained weak at 71 percent of its 90-day daily average.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, extending
the previous session's sharp rally, driven by strength in
steelmakers after U.S. peer AK Steel announced price
increases in a sign of an improving business.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,778.73, breaking
above its 25-day moving average at 8,733.04 and setting its
sight on the 75-day moving average at 8,816.35. The benchmark
rallied 2 percent on Monday.
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start slightly higher on
Tuesday, with HSBC Holdings Plc and CNOOC Ltd
the top two boosts on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.18 percent
at 20,033.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.16 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro and commodity currencies held near
multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of
the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a
draining of momentum from the market.
The single currency stood at $1.2386, having climbed
as far as $1.2444 on Monday, a high not seen since early July.
Against the yen, it bought 96.90, edging back
slightly from a one-month peak of 97.80.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Monday before
debt sales later in the week that could underscore how much
investors are willing to pay for safety amid global market
uncertainty.
After what Jefferies & Co chief financial economist Ward
McCarthy called a "volatility fest" last week, U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes on Monday were trading 3/32 higher in
price to yield 1.560 percent, down from 1.57 percent late on
Friday, which was just below a four-week peak.
Thirty-year bonds were trading up 1/32 in price
to yield 2.648 percent, compared to 2.65 percent late Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Tuesday, striving to extend
gains into a third straight session as investors expect the
European Central Bank to take actions to contain the region's
debt crisis.
Spot gold inched up 60 cents to $1,610.99 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, after two sessions of consecutive gains.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Tuesday after two
sessions of gains, with prices underpinned by hopes the euro
zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its faltering
economy, while traders looked ahead to a slew of data from top
metals consumer China this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had slipped 0.60 percent to $7,450 per tonne by 0111 GMT,
reversing small gains seen the previous session. Prices have
shed 15 percent from the year's peak in February and are now
down almost 2 percent for the year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a second straight session on
Monday, closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S. stock
markets rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed
ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
In London, Brent September crude rose 61 cents to
settle at $109.55, the highest close for front-month Brent since
May 16.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)