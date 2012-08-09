-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,175.64 +7.04 Nikkei 8,918.94 +37.78
NASDAQ 3,011.25 -4.61 FTSE 5,845.92 +4.68
S&P 500 1,402.22 +0.87 Hang Seng 20,0229.28+171.53
SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 +7.00 CRB Index 304.32 +0.45
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6881 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.7534 +0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2383 1.2385 Yen US$ 78.46 78.52
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1616.81 Silver (Lon) 28.15
Gold (NY) 1619.5 Light Crude 93.54
---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a
streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400
in another thinly traded session.
Expectations for stimulus from the European Central Bank and
the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the recent gains, but
investors found little reason to keep pushing stocks higher
after driving the market to three-month highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 13,175.64 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.87 of a point, or 0.06
percent, to finish at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at
3,011.25.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose by just a few
points on Wednesday, consolidating around a four-month peak as a
slide in a batch of stocks trading without their dividend
entitlements offset gains in banking and mining stocks.
At the close, the UK blue chip index was up just
4.68 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,845.92, although that was its
highest closing level since early April.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed on Thursday
morning, as momentum from a three-day rally petered out and as
investors waited for a raft of economic data from China to see
if the slowdown there has bottomed out.
The Nikkei edged up 0.3 percent to 8,909.71 after
repeatedly dropping into negative territory as traders angled
for Friday's settlement of a slew of options, known as a
'special quotation'.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Thursday, ahead
of China's July economic data later in the day, including
inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.42 percent at
20,149.2. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.19
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on
Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held
their fire on others ahead of a batch of key data from China and
Australia that could make or break risk sentiment.
The euro, which came under modest pressure on Wednesday,
stood at $1.2370, pulling back from a one-month high
around $1.2443 set on Tuesday. It also lost ground against the
yen, slipping to 97.00 from this week's peak of
97.82.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
TOKYO- U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields hovered at
two-month highs on Thursday after an auction of $24 billion of
10-year notes drew tepid demand, and as investors kept shifting
towards riskier assets on some signs of stability in the euro
zone.
Ten-year Treasuries moved down 3/32 in price propping the
yield to 1.6881 percent, the highest level since
June 13. The move builds on a rally that started when the yields
bounced off historic lows below 1.4 plunged on July 25.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Wednesday as investors remained
on the sidelines of the market awaiting clear signals from
policy makers for trading cues.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,612.89 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for December
delivery was flat at $1,616.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper climbed on Thursday, with Shanghai copper
hitting a one-week high on better-than-expected inflation
numbers from top metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had inched up 0.3 percent to $7574.75 per tonne by 0145 GMT,
after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE- Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on
Thursday on hopes of more stimulus from China to support
economic growth and fuel demand at the world's second largest
oil consumer.
A fall in U.S. crude inventories last week and supply
disruptions caused by a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as
lower North Sea oil output and tensions in the Middle East also
kept oil prices high.
Brent crude for September delivery edged up 8 cents
at $112.22 a barrel by 0244 GMT after rising four straight
sessions. U.S. crude was at $93.56, up 21 cents.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)