-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,175.64 +7.04 Nikkei 8,918.94 +37.78 NASDAQ 3,011.25 -4.61 FTSE 5,845.92 +4.68 S&P 500 1,402.22 +0.87 Hang Seng 20,0229.28+171.53 SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 +7.00 CRB Index 304.32 +0.45 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6881 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.7534 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2383 1.2385 Yen US$ 78.46 78.52 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1616.81 Silver (Lon) 28.15 Gold (NY) 1619.5 Light Crude 93.54 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session.

Expectations for stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the recent gains, but investors found little reason to keep pushing stocks higher after driving the market to three-month highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,175.64 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.87 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 3,011.25.

LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose by just a few points on Wednesday, consolidating around a four-month peak as a slide in a batch of stocks trading without their dividend entitlements offset gains in banking and mining stocks.

At the close, the UK blue chip index was up just 4.68 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,845.92, although that was its highest closing level since early April.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed on Thursday morning, as momentum from a three-day rally petered out and as investors waited for a raft of economic data from China to see if the slowdown there has bottomed out.

The Nikkei edged up 0.3 percent to 8,909.71 after repeatedly dropping into negative territory as traders angled for Friday's settlement of a slew of options, known as a 'special quotation'.

HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Thursday, ahead of China's July economic data later in the day, including inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.42 percent at 20,149.2. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.19 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire on others ahead of a batch of key data from China and Australia that could make or break risk sentiment.

The euro, which came under modest pressure on Wednesday, stood at $1.2370, pulling back from a one-month high around $1.2443 set on Tuesday. It also lost ground against the yen, slipping to 97.00 from this week's peak of 97.82.

TREASURIES

TOKYO- U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields hovered at two-month highs on Thursday after an auction of $24 billion of 10-year notes drew tepid demand, and as investors kept shifting towards riskier assets on some signs of stability in the euro zone.

Ten-year Treasuries moved down 3/32 in price propping the yield to 1.6881 percent, the highest level since June 13. The move builds on a rally that started when the yields bounced off historic lows below 1.4 plunged on July 25.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines of the market awaiting clear signals from policy makers for trading cues.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,612.89 an ounce by 0030 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery was flat at $1,616.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- Copper climbed on Thursday, with Shanghai copper hitting a one-week high on better-than-expected inflation numbers from top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.3 percent to $7574.75 per tonne by 0145 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on Thursday on hopes of more stimulus from China to support economic growth and fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer.

A fall in U.S. crude inventories last week and supply disruptions caused by a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as lower North Sea oil output and tensions in the Middle East also kept oil prices high.

Brent crude for September delivery edged up 8 cents at $112.22 a barrel by 0244 GMT after rising four straight sessions. U.S. crude was at $93.56, up 21 cents.

