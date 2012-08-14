----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,169.58 -38.37 Nikkei 8,931.18 +46.03 NASDAQ 3,022.52 +1.66 FTSE 5,831.88 -15.23 S&P 500 1,404.12 -1.75 Hang Seng 20,081.36 -54.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,260.00 +10.00 CRB Index 299.00 -2.81 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6590 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.753 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2337 1.2282 Yen US$ 78.32 78.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1611.94 Silver (Lon) 27.85 Gold (NY) 1614.9 Light Crude 92.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 38.52 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,169.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.76 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,404.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.66 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,022.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell in thin volume on Monday and braced for a bumpy ride as investors were unnerved by signs the global economic slowdown is deepening and Europe's response to its debt crisis may face political hurdles. The FTSE 100 closed 15.23 points lower, or 0.3 percent, at 5,831.88 points on Monday, having traded less than half of its full-day volume average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average headed up in early trade on Tuesday as domestic investors hunted for companies with favourable returns after a mixed earnings season, spurring solid gains for heavily traded Softbank Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,959.21, a whisker above its 200-day moving average at 8,959.17, a move analysts say is an important marker of bullish sentiment if it can be sustained. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Monday, with Chinese oil majors among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index as they tracked higher oil prices. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 20,251.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. Traders said there was no particular trigger, although persistent hopes for European Central Bank action next month and recent weak economic data out of China prompted an unwinding of short euro/aussie, euro/kiwi positions. The euro last stood at $1.2333, up from Monday's low around $1.2262. It rose to 96.57 yen, pulling further away from a one-week low around 95.72 plumbed Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Monday for the third day as some investors were drawn back to the market by higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over the past two weeks. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63 percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, after dropping in the previous session, as investors waited to see if data from Europe and the United States would indicate further weakness in the global economy and prompt central banks to take stimulus measures. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,611.96 an ounce by 0031 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,614.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper ticked up on Tuesday after four straight sessions of losses, although prices are expected to stay within tight ranges ahead of data from Europe and the United States that will be scoured for clues on the health of the global economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent $7,436.75 per tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of under $7,400 on Monday and having lost 2.4 percent over the past four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent futures held steady above $113 on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data out of two of Europe's powerhouse economies to gauge the region's energy demand outlook, while tensions in the Middle East supported prices. Brent crude LCOc1 had slipped 25 cents to $113.35 a barrel by 0248 GMT, after settling 65 cents up at its highest settlement since May 3. U.S. crude CLc1 gained 3 cents to $92.76, after ending 14 cents lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)