---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,203.58 -68.06 Nikkei 9,078.03 -78.89 NASDAQ 3,067.26 -8.95 FTSE 5,857.52 +33.15 S&P 500 1,413.17 -4.96 Hang Seng 19,947.79 -149.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,373.00 -3.00 CRB Index 307.63 +2.87 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7742 -0.028 US 30 YR Bond 2.873 -0.028 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2466 1.2467 Yen US$ 79.22 79.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1638.66 Silver (Lon) 29.32 Gold (NY) 1641.4 Light Crude 96.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. The S&P 500 index hit 1,426.68, its highest intraday rise since May 2008. Volume has been light, as expected in August, and only three of the past 12 sessions have seen moves of 0.25 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.06 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,203.58. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,413.17. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,067.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday in light trade, led up by miners and banking stocks, as investors speculated as to how euro zone policy makers would tackle the region's debt crisis. The FTSE 100 ended up 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,857.52, having shed 0.5 percent on Monday, in volume at around 60 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors cashed in gains after a recent sharp run-up on mounting expectations that the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,103.39, taking the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,137.45 and its 26-week moving average at 9,147.33. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday, dragged lower by a 2.3 percent loss for Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd on broker downgrades, a day after announcing its first half net profit fell twice as much as the market had expected. The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.5 percent at 19,996.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro was steady in early Asian trading on Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, with investors waiting to see whether European policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis. The euro changed hands at $1.2467, not far from its Tuesday peak of $1.2488 on the EBS trading platform and marking its highest level since July 5. The single currency skidded to a two-year low of $1.2040 less than a month ago, on July 24. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were largely unchanged on Tuesday, erasing earlier price losses, as investors focused on what steps the European Central Bank will take to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year note yields tested technical support at around 1.86 percent for the third time in the past four days on Tuesday but failed to break firmly above the level, the notes' 200-day moving average. The notes' yields last traded at 1.82 percent. They have jumped from 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Wednesday, hovering near its highest level in more than three months, supported by speculation on the European Central Bank taking action to curb Italian and Spanish yields. Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.56 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after hitting $1,641.20 in the previous session, its highest since early May. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,640.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper on Wednesday eased from one-month highs hit the session before as jittery investors turned defensive ahead of results from BHP Billiton that are likely to cast fresh light on slowing growth in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.67 percent to $7,559.25 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing modest gains seen in the previous session when prices hit their highest since July 20 at $7,632 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis boosted crude futures and sent the euro to a seven-week peak versus the dollar. On Tuesday, Brent October crude rose 94 cents to settle at $114.64 a barrel, after reaching $115.58. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)