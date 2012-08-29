---------------(8:20 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,102.99 -21.68 Nikkei 9,058.99 -52.10 NASDAQ 3,077.14 +3.95 FTSE 5,775.71 -0.89 S&P 500 1,409.30 -1.14 Hang Seng 19,814.49 +0.69 SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 +4.00 CRB Index 306.91 +1.02 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6472 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.607 +0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2555 1.2559 Yen US$ 78.59 78.61 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1666.6 Silver (Lon) 30.80 Gold (NY) 1669.6 Light Crude 95.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,409.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Tuesday, with the market stagnating as expectations for economic stimulus measures were countered by concerns over global growth, which was reinforced by gloomy forecasts from Japan.

The FTSE 100 index fell less than a point or 0.02 percent to 5,775.71, stuck within a tight 30-point trading range from a session low of 5,749 and a high of 5,779.

TOKYO - Japan's shares edged higher on Wednesday, with Renesas Electronics Corp surging 27.6 percent after sources said U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co plans to invest around $1.27 billion in the struggling chipmaker. The Nikkei average added 0.2 percent to 9,052.84, remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,084.18.

Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 3.2 percent jump for China Life Insurance after it posted a first half margin profit that was largely in line with expectations.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 19,857.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering, while the Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persistent worries about Chinese growth.

The single currency stood at $1.2564, after gaining more than half a percent to reach a high of $1.2577. Traders said stop-loss buying was triggered following the break of $1.2500 and $1.2540. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2590, a seven-week peak scaled on Thursday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus to help the economy.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.63 percent, down from 1.65 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 14/32 higher to yield 2.74 percent from 2.76 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held near its highest in more than four months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of further stimulus measures.

Gold was steady at $1,666.66 an ounce by 0039 GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2-month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold.

BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper steadied on Wednesday after briefly breaching support levels in the prior session as investors stuck to safe range-trading ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had moved up $2 to $7,609.50 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent in the prior session, snapping two sessions of losses.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac approached the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region to close down oil production platforms and refineries.

Isaac strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and was expected to reach the coast of Louisiana late on Tuesday.

Brent October crude rose 32 cents to settle at $112.58 a barrel, having fallen to $111.71 but finding support ahead of the 200-day moving average of $111.45. Brent's session peak was $113.10.

U.S. October crude gained 86 cents to settle at $96.33 a barrel, after reaching $96.54.

