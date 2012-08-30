(Updates prices, news) -------------------(08:56 am India time)-------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,342 -10 NZSX 50 3,629.07 +0.69 DJIA 13,107.48 +4.49 Nikkei 9,002.73 -67.08 NASDAQ 3,081.19 +4.04 FTSE 5,743.53 -32.18 S&P 500 1,410.49 +1.19 Hang Seng 19,557.03 -231.48 SPI 200 Fut 4,347.00 -5.00 CRB Index 307.12 +0.21 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.648 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.762 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2537 1.2539 Yen US$ 78.62 78.64 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1657.19 Silver (Lon) 30.67 Gold (NY) 1660 Light Crude 95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a string of low-volume sessions, as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,410.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell on Wednesday in very light trade as uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and the next moves by central banks prompted many investors to stick to the sidelines. The FTSE 100 ended down 32.18 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,743.53, after closing 0.02 percent lower on Tuesday, in volume at just 66 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning, weighed down by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not signal an imminent stimulus from the Fed in a key speech on Friday. The benchmark index briefly slid through the psychologically important 9,000 level, weighed down by cyclical stocks such as iron and steel companies, after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data reduced the likelihood of a fresh round of bond purchases by the Fed. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open lower on Thursday, with weakness in Chinese banks likely to drag the Hang Seng Index below a key chart support it has held above in all but one session for almost a month. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 19,657.2, below 19,766, its current 200-day moving average. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give commodity currencies a wide berth. Traders are speculating the Federal Reserve will embark on more policy stimulus at its Sept. 12-13 meeting with bets Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at further easing on Friday at a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as traders took profits on recent price gains and reduced bond holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 15/32 to yield 2.77 percent from 2.75 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Wednesday as upwardly revised figures for U.S. economic growth triggered profit-taking in the precious metal after its recent rally on speculation of new stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,658.11 an ounce by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), its biggest one-day drop in two weeks. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.70 an ounce at $1,663. Trading volume was 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low in heavy volume on Wednesday, pressured by more signs of economic slowing in top metals consumer China and by nervousness ahead of central bankers meeting later this week. COMEX copper for September delivery shed 2.00 cents to settle at $3.4425 per lb, after dealing from a one-week low of $3.4220 to $3.4665. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper closed at $7,575 a tonne versus a last bid of $7,640 on Tuesday. Earlier, it touched a session low of $7,531, its cheapest in more than a week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil stocks. U.S. October crude settled down 84 cents at $95.49 a barrel. Its $96.37 session peak fell short of the 200-day moving average of $96.72. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)