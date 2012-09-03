----------------(8:55 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,090.84 +90.13 Nikkei 8,805.26 -34.65 NASDAQ 3,066.96 +18.25 FTSE 5,711.48 -7.97 S&P 500 1,406.58 +7.10 Hang Seng 19,566.53 +81.57 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 309.59 +3.08 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.548 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.6685 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2575 1.2580 Yen US$ 78.23 78.28 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1689.44 Silver (Lon) 31.78 Gold (NY) 1692.2 Light Crude 96.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.13 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,066.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, as uncertainty over the economy and any new monetary stimulus measures resulted in a late sell-off after the market had spent much of the day in positive territory. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent, or 7.97 points lower, at 5,711.48 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a four-week low on Monday on concerns over a sharp slowdown in China, although comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the Fed was prepared to boost the economy offered some support. The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China, lost 0.7 percent, with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd falling 2 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp down 1.1 percent. -- FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies started the new week on the defensive, with the Australian dollar slipping to a fresh five-week low as the market reacted in dismay to more signs of weakness in the Chinese economy. The Aussie slid to an early low of $1.0271, retreating from Friday's high of $1.0355, following a report showing China's vast manufacturing sector slowed further in July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose and yields fell to the lowest in three weeks on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further stimulus may be likely. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Friday traded 20/32 higher in price to yield 1.56 percent, marking the lowest since Aug. 7 and down from 1.63 percent late Thursday. While yields were down on the day, they posted the biggest monthly rise in August since March. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a five-month peak on Monday, supported by hopes for more stimulus measures after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave a grave assessment of the economy last week. Spot gold was little changed at $1,689.14 an ounce by 0256 GMT, holding near a five-month high of $1,692.71 hit on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged up on Monday after China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector strengthened in August, though persistent worries about the pace of growth in the world's second largest economy capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.1 percent to $7,621.50 per tonne by 0113 GMT, extending gains from the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose above $114 a barrel in volatile trading on Friday, taking gains in August above 9 percent, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling extra monetary easing was imminent but kept the door open for action. Brent crude settled up $1.92 at $114.57 a barrel, having earlier reached a session peak of $114.78. Brent gained 9.2 percent in August, the biggest monthly percentage rise since prices jumped by 10.5 percent in February, and added to a 7 percent rally in July. U.S. crude rose $1.85 to settle at $96.47, having earlier risen briefly above the 200-day moving average at $96.68, a key technical resistance level closely watched by traders. U.S. crude gained 9.6 percent in August, the biggest percentage gain since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)