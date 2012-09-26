-------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,457.55 -101.37 Nikkei 8,935.72 -155.82 NASDAQ 3,117.73 -43.06 FTSE 5,859.71 +20.87 S&P 500 1,441.59 -15.30 Hang Seng 20,522.45 -172.11 SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 306.71 +0.25 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6749 +0.004 US 30 YR Bond 2.8522 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2901 1.2905 Yen US$ 77.75 77.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1764.13 Silver (Lon) 34.01 Gold (NY) 1767.0 Light Crude 91.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.37 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,457.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.30 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,441.59, its fourth day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,117.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with energy stocks in the lead, improving on small gains earlier in the day after U.S. data allayed some concerns over a stalling of the global economic recovery. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.87 points or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71 points, near the session peak, having broken out of a tight trading range, which had kept it pinned back close to opening levels for most of the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent to below the key 9,000-mark on Wednesday as a raft of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over whether debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout also dampened sentiment. About 55 percent of Topix companies have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights to first-half dividends. The Nikkei dropped 142.37 points to 8,949.17, hitting a two-week low and breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,985.54. - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open a percent lower on Wednesday as weak overseas markets and festering eurozone concerns dented investors' enthusiasm for chasing this month's rally. The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 1.03 percent at 20,485.99. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen pushed higher while the euro remained around one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to request a bailout even as protests there turned violent. The euro fell about 0.1 percent to $1.2897 after dropping as low as $1.2886 on Tuesday, which was its weakest since Sept 13. It moved further away from a four-month high of $1.3173 hit on Sept. 17 on the EBS trading platform. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as stocks declined, though investors grappled with low volumes and a lack of new headlines to move yields into a new trading range. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, after drifting down for two straight days as rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis weighed on the euro and boosted the dollar, putting pressure on bullion. Spot gold was little changed at $1,761.29 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,764. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper slipped on Wednesday, wiping out part of the more than 1 percent gain in the prior session, as concerns over the euro zone debt crisis hampering demand for industrial metals returned following anti-austerity protests in Spain. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,205 per tonne by 0102 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NYMEX crude for November delivery was down 36 cents at $91.01 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling down 56 cents at $91.37 on Tuesday. The contract fell as far as $90.57 in post-settlement trading on Tuesday, its lowest since $87.23 hit on Aug. 3. London Brent crude for November delivery dropped 41 cents at $110.04 a barrel, after settling up 64 cents due to festering tensions over Iran. Brent and U.S. crude futures jumped to four-month peaks on Sept. 14, the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched its latest monetary stimulus programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)