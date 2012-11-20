--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,795.96 +207.65 Nikkei 9,162.08 +8.88
NASDAQ 2,916.07 +62.94 FTSE 5,737.66 +132.07
S&P 500 1,386.89 +27.01 Hang Seng 21,1448.40+189.11
SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.611 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.7662 +0.005
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2786 1.2790 Yen US$ 81.18 81.23
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1733.14 Silver (Lon) 32.16
Gold (NY) 1733.5 Light Crude 89.06
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second
consecutive session on Monday as investors were encouraged by
the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's
fiscal crunch.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 207.65
points, or 1.65 percent, at 12,795.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 27.01 points, or 1.99 percent, at 1,386.89.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 62.94 points, or 2.21
percent, at 2,916.07.
- - - -
LONDON - UK shares matched their biggest one day rise of the
year on Monday, recovering from some of last week's steep falls,
as optimism that U.S. lawmakers will forge a fiscal compromise
encouraged traders to buy at the lower prices.
The FTSE 100 index was up 132.07 points, or 2.4
percent, at 5,737.66 by the close.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average extended its rise into a
fifth day on Tuesday, helped by optimism over U.S. fiscal talks,
but gains were limited as investors took profits and awaited a
Bank of Japan policy decision due later in the session.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,168.73 in morning
trade. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 764.35.
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday and
could post a third straight day of gains, led by a 2 percent
jump for Europe's largest bank HSBC Holdings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at
21,478 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.1
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's stripped
France of its prized triple-A rating, while the yen hovered near
a seven-month low against the dollar ahead of a Bank of Japan
policy decision due later in the day.
The single currency dipped 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade
on Monday to $1.2785, having regained a bit of ground
after hitting an intraday low near $1.2765 earlier.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. bond prices fell on Monday as signs of
progress in talks between the Congress and the administration to
resolve a fiscal crisis caused by large, automatic budget cuts
and tax increases boosted demand for riskier assets including
stocks, making safe-haven bonds relatively less attractive.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down
12/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, up from 1.58 percent on
Friday. The yields have fallen from 1.75 percent on Nov. 6.
Thirty-year bonds fell a point in price to yield
2.78 percent, up from 2.73 percent late on Friday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, retaining
the more than 1 percent rise from the previous session driven by
Middle East tensions, but a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment
after Moody's downgraded France's credit rating.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.26 an ounce
by 0101 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day gain in about two
weeks on Monday.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper edged back on Tuesday from two-week
highs in the previous session after the U.S. housing market
showed unexpected vitality while Greece was set to receive the
next round of aid, boosting risk appetite and soothing worries
over metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped to $7,753.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, reversing gains from
the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price
since mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the
Middle East escalated and as investors grew more hopeful that a
U.S. budget crisis will be averted.
Brent futures traded up $2.75 to settle at $111.70.
The session high of $112.20 was the highest since Oct. 19.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)