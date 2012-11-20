--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,795.96 +207.65 Nikkei 9,162.08 +8.88 NASDAQ 2,916.07 +62.94 FTSE 5,737.66 +132.07 S&P 500 1,386.89 +27.01 Hang Seng 21,1448.40+189.11 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.611 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.7662 +0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2786 1.2790 Yen US$ 81.18 81.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.14 Silver (Lon) 32.16 Gold (NY) 1733.5 Light Crude 89.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 207.65 points, or 1.65 percent, at 12,795.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 27.01 points, or 1.99 percent, at 1,386.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 62.94 points, or 2.21 percent, at 2,916.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares matched their biggest one day rise of the year on Monday, recovering from some of last week's steep falls, as optimism that U.S. lawmakers will forge a fiscal compromise encouraged traders to buy at the lower prices. The FTSE 100 index was up 132.07 points, or 2.4 percent, at 5,737.66 by the close. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average extended its rise into a fifth day on Tuesday, helped by optimism over U.S. fiscal talks, but gains were limited as investors took profits and awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision due later in the session. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,168.73 in morning trade. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 764.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday and could post a third straight day of gains, led by a 2 percent jump for Europe's largest bank HSBC Holdings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at 21,478 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's stripped France of its prized triple-A rating, while the yen hovered near a seven-month low against the dollar ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision due later in the day. The single currency dipped 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday to $1.2785, having regained a bit of ground after hitting an intraday low near $1.2765 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. bond prices fell on Monday as signs of progress in talks between the Congress and the administration to resolve a fiscal crisis caused by large, automatic budget cuts and tax increases boosted demand for riskier assets including stocks, making safe-haven bonds relatively less attractive. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, up from 1.58 percent on Friday. The yields have fallen from 1.75 percent on Nov. 6. Thirty-year bonds fell a point in price to yield 2.78 percent, up from 2.73 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, retaining the more than 1 percent rise from the previous session driven by Middle East tensions, but a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment after Moody's downgraded France's credit rating. Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.26 an ounce by 0101 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day gain in about two weeks on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged back on Tuesday from two-week highs in the previous session after the U.S. housing market showed unexpected vitality while Greece was set to receive the next round of aid, boosting risk appetite and soothing worries over metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped to $7,753.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle East escalated and as investors grew more hopeful that a U.S. budget crisis will be averted. Brent futures traded up $2.75 to settle at $111.70. The session high of $112.20 was the highest since Oct. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)