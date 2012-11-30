--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,021.82 +36.71 Nikkei 9,483.49 +82.61
NASDAQ 3,012.03 +20.25 FTSE 5,870.30 +67.02
S&P 500 1,415.95 +6.02 Hang Seng 22,061.94 +139.90
SPI 200 Fut 4,517.00 +2.00 CRB Index 299.34 +2.64
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6216 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.7987 +0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2993 1.2995 Yen US$ 82.42 82.45
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1726.55 Silver (Lon) 34.15
Gold (NY) 1726.8 Light Crude 87.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, but shed some
earlier gains, after John Boehner, the top Republican in
Congress, poured cold water on hopes that lawmakers were getting
closer to cutting a budget deal that would avert a possible
recession next year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.71 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 13,021.82 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 6.02 points, or 0.43 percent, to
1,415.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 20.25
points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 3,012.03.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled three-week highs on
Thursday, cheered by promises of spending cuts at miner Rio
Tinto and by growing hopes of achieving a U.S. budget deal to
avoid recession in the world's biggest economy.
The FTSE 100 closed up 1.2 percent, or 67.02 points, at
5,870.30, hitting levels last seen on Nov. 7 and heading for its
sixth straight month of gains.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as a
weak yen offset uncertainty over U.S. budget talks, boosting
risk appetite and encouraging investors to chase exporters on
hopes of stronger-than-expected earnings.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,464.43, trading
comfortably above its 5-day moving average at 9,396.75 after
moving back and forth between positive and negative territories
in early trade.
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped
by a 1.4 percent rise for Hong Kong and China Gas with
the benchmark Hang Seng Index poised for a second-straight
monthly gain.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 0.1
percent at 21,949.4. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was set to start 0.1 percent
higher.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro held below a one-month high against the
dollar on Friday as the market worried about the prospects for a
budget deal seen as essential to preventing the U.S. economy
from slipping back into recession next year.
The euro, which hit a one-month high of $1.3015 on Thursday
on optimism a U.S. fiscal deal could be reached, was flat at
$1.2978 in early trade.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday on
safe-haven demand from investors nervous about the lack of
progress in budget talks in Washington.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 higher in price to yield 1.615 percent, down from 1.635
percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was
10/32 higher to yield 2.789 percent from 2.803 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Friday as uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. budget talks kept sentiment muted, while
bullion was on track for a 1.6 percent weekly decline - its
biggest in four weeks.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,724.56 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, headed for a 0.3 percent monthly rise.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday but was set to
finish the month higher on signs a recovery in China's economic
growth took root in November, although worries over Europe and
the United States kept gains constrained.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.28 percent to $7,877 a tonne by 0123 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session when it hit a five-week high.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time
this week on optimism that U.S. lawmakers will resolve a budget
fight to avert an economic slowdown and on increasing Middle
East tensions that stoked fear about disruptions to oil
supplies.
Brent January crude rose $1.25 a barrel to $110.76
by 1:36 p.m. EST (1836 GMT), topping its 50-day moving average
price of $110.58.
U.S. January crude was up $1.55 at $88.04 a barrel,
25 cents above the 50-day moving average.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)