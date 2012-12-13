--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,245.45 -2.99 Nikkei 9,733.73 +152.27
NASDAQ 3,013.81 -8.49 FTSE 5,945.85 +20.88
S&P 500 1,428.48 +0.64 Hang Seng 22,526.38 +19.57
SPI 200 Fut 4,607.00 +11.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6954 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.8894 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3061 1.3063 Yen US$ 83.44 83.46
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1700.46 Silver (Lon) 32.99
Gold (NY) 1702.1 Light Crude 86.39
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday,
giving up most of the day's gains after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be enough to
offset damage from the "fiscal cliff."
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.99 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 13,245.45 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.04
percent, to 1,428.48. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
shed 8.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 3,013.81.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a new
nine-month high on Wednesday, led by an energy sector buoyed by
hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to provide
stimulus for the world's biggest economy.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.88 points, or 0.4
percent at 5,945.85, its highest close since March.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed above 9,700 on
Thursday for the first time since early April as exporters were
buoyed by a weaker yen on mounting expectations the Bank of
Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing.
The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 9,699.13 in
mid-morning trade, after hitting a high of 9,706.84.
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set for a flat open on Thursday after
the benchmark hit a 16-month high in the previous session, with
concern over the U.S. fiscal crisis tempering foreign investors'
optimism about China.
The Hang Seng index was set to open flat at 22,500.99,
while the China Enterprises index of top listed mainland
firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO-The dollar rose to an 8-1/2-month high against the yen
on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its
easing programme after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised by
explicitly linking policy to the unemployment rate.
The greenback rose to as high as 83.33 yen, its highest
since March 27, with its March high of 84.187 seen as a possible
next target.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday and 30-year
bonds slumped after the Fed said it would shift more purchases
to the five-year sector in a new easing programme, with
expectations the move would boost the economy and thus help
riskier assets such as stocks.
Five-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.643
percent, from around 0.636 percent late on Tuesday. Benchmark
10-year notes dropped 8/32 to yield 1.685 percent.
Thirty-year bonds dropped 30/32 in price to
yield 2.89 percent, up from 2.84 percent late on Tuesday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold tumbled more than 1 percent on Thursday on
stop-loss selling, after the Fed's announcement of a fresh round
of bond buying pushed prices to their highest in nearly two
weeks.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract lost as
much as 1.3 percent to $1,695.5 an ounce, while spot gold
dropped 1 percent to $1,694.16.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Thursday, weighed by a
dollar recovery after it tumbled in the wake of the Fed's
Reserve's announcement that it would keep interest rates near
zero until employment falls to at least 6.5 percent.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
fell by 0.61 percent to $8,080.75 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing
small gains seen the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent
crude pushing above $110 a barrel, boosted by Fed's plans for
more stimulus and a Texas refinery fire that lifted refined
products futures.
Brent January crude rose $2.27 to $110.28 a barrel
by 1 p.m. EST (18 00 GMT), having swung from $108.14 to $110.50.
The Brent January contract expires on Friday and with three
weeks of trading left in 2012, front-month Brent prices need to
finish above $107.38 to post a gain for 2012.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)