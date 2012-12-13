--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,245.45 -2.99 Nikkei 9,733.73 +152.27 NASDAQ 3,013.81 -8.49 FTSE 5,945.85 +20.88 S&P 500 1,428.48 +0.64 Hang Seng 22,526.38 +19.57 SPI 200 Fut 4,607.00 +11.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6954 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.8894 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3061 1.3063 Yen US$ 83.44 83.46 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1700.46 Silver (Lon) 32.99 Gold (NY) 1702.1 Light Crude 86.39 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday, giving up most of the day's gains after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff." The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,245.45 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,428.48. But the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 8.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 3,013.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a new nine-month high on Wednesday, led by an energy sector buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to provide stimulus for the world's biggest economy. The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.88 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,945.85, its highest close since March. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed above 9,700 on Thursday for the first time since early April as exporters were buoyed by a weaker yen on mounting expectations the Bank of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing. The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 9,699.13 in mid-morning trade, after hitting a high of 9,706.84. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set for a flat open on Thursday after the benchmark hit a 16-month high in the previous session, with concern over the U.S. fiscal crisis tempering foreign investors' optimism about China. The Hang Seng index was set to open flat at 22,500.99, while the China Enterprises index of top listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO-The dollar rose to an 8-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its easing programme after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to the unemployment rate. The greenback rose to as high as 83.33 yen, its highest since March 27, with its March high of 84.187 seen as a possible next target. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday and 30-year bonds slumped after the Fed said it would shift more purchases to the five-year sector in a new easing programme, with expectations the move would boost the economy and thus help riskier assets such as stocks. Five-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.643 percent, from around 0.636 percent late on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 8/32 to yield 1.685 percent. Thirty-year bonds dropped 30/32 in price to yield 2.89 percent, up from 2.84 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold tumbled more than 1 percent on Thursday on stop-loss selling, after the Fed's announcement of a fresh round of bond buying pushed prices to their highest in nearly two weeks. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract lost as much as 1.3 percent to $1,695.5 an ounce, while spot gold dropped 1 percent to $1,694.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Thursday, weighed by a dollar recovery after it tumbled in the wake of the Fed's Reserve's announcement that it would keep interest rates near zero until employment falls to at least 6.5 percent. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.61 percent to $8,080.75 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing small gains seen the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent crude pushing above $110 a barrel, boosted by Fed's plans for more stimulus and a Texas refinery fire that lifted refined products futures. Brent January crude rose $2.27 to $110.28 a barrel by 1 p.m. EST (18 00 GMT), having swung from $108.14 to $110.50. The Brent January contract expires on Friday and with three weeks of trading left in 2012, front-month Brent prices need to finish above $107.38 to post a gain for 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)