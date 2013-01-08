------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,384.29 -50.92 Nikkei 10,548.56 -50.45 NASDAQ 3,098.81 -2.84 FTSE 6,064.58 -25.26 S&P 500 1,461.89 -4.58 Hang Seng 23,240.05 -88.11 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8903 -0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.0905 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3130 1.3134 Yen US$ 87.65 87.68 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1650.55 Silver (Lon) 30.28 Gold (NY) 1651.1 Light Crude 93.31 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 50.92 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,384.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,461.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.84 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,098.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip index fell on Monday for the first time this year, baulking at technical resistance levels having reached its highest close for nearly two years in the previous session. The FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent in broad-based losses, with every sector falling apart from financials, which received a regulatory boost over the weekend. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious over the index's recent rapid gains and sold shares in exporters as the yen's depreciation paused, but investor sentiment is supported by ongoing policy easing hopes. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 10,575.16 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start lower on Tuesday dragged by a 1.1 percent loss for China Life Insurance, topping losses among Chinese financials among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,264 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen bumped higher against the dollar and the euro in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors took profits after the Japanese unit's recent surge. The euro was steady against the dollar, buying $1.3124, holding well above its three-week low of $1.2998 touched on trading platform EBS on Friday, as investors looked ahead to this week's European Central Bank meeting. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the first sale of new coupon-bearing debt this year and speculated on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to end bond purchases before year-end. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from 1.90 percent on Friday. They have risen from 1.70 percent at year-end. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday as the euro held on to two days of gains on expectations the European Central Bank will refrain from cutting interest rates at a meeting this week, while concerns over the duration of U.S. stimulus measures weighed. Spot gold climbed 0.2 percent to $1,650.36 an ounce by 0026 GMT. U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,650.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE- London copper rose on Tuesday as the euro was supported by expectations the European Central Bank will refrain from a rate cut this week, and on hopes Chinese trade data will show a recovery is gathering steam in the world's top metal consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.24 percent to $8,090.50 a tonne by 0150 GMT, reversing small losses in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices were steady above $111 a barrel on Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared completion. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)