------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,825.33 +46.00 Nikkei 10,832.48 +211.61
NASDAQ 3,130.38 -23.29 FTSE 6,264.91 +67.27
S&P 500 1,494.82 +0.01 Hang Seng 23,536.84 -60.68
SPI 200 Fut 4,793.00 +12.00 CRB Index 300.58 -0.01
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8524 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.0431 -0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3360 1.3362 Yen US$ 90.53 90.54
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1667.54 Silver (Lon) 31.60
Gold (NY) 1667.7 Light Crude 95.94
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's
500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index
failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst
day in more than four years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points or
0.33 percent, to 13,825.33 at the close. The S&P 500
inched up just 0.01 of a point, or 0 percent, to finish at
1,494.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.29 points or
0.74 percent, to end at 3,130.38, with most of that loss on
Apple's slide.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied on Thursday,
outperforming its global peers and extending its best start to
the year since 1989, boosted by strong global economic data and
deal chatter for heavyweight Vodafone.
The FTSE 100 surged 62.27 points, or 1.1 percent, to
6,264.91 points, a level not seen since May 2008, taking its
gains since the start of the year to 6.2 percent, equal to its
yearly gain in 2012.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as a
sharp drop in the yen offered a boost to exporters, while
financials attracted buying on the back of bright investor
sentiment.
The Nikkei gained 2.2 percent to 10,849.15, to sit
just 0.9 percent below its 32-month high of 10,952.31 on Jan. 15
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong- Hong Kong shares are likely to open slightly
higher on Friday tracking positive sentiment from encouraging
U.S. jobless claims figures and solid China factory data.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.23 percent at
23,653.54 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.4 percent
higher.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The yen fell to a 2 1/2-year low against the dollar
and a 21-month low against the euro in early Asian trading on
Friday after data showed Japan remains entrenched in deflation,
keeping pressure on the Bank of Japan to take more steps to meet
its inflation target.
Strong resistance was cited at 90.70 yen. Wave analysis
suggests the U.S. unit is in its fifth wave from the 79.07-yen
low in November, with the 90.70-91.60 yen area seen as the
likely zone from which a deeper correction to the entire rally
could follow.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Thursday,
paring early gains after data showing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to a five-year low in
the latest week.
Benchmark 10 year Treasury notes were trading
11/32 lower in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.82 percent
late Wednesday..
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Friday, languishing near a
1-1/2-week low hit in the previous session when upbeat data from
the world's largest economies sapped demand for the safe-haven
metal.
Spot gold had inched down $1.25 to $1,666.11 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of 1 percent, its
sharpest in a month. It dropped to as low as $1,664.69 on
Thursday, a level not seen since Jan. 14.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper inched higher on Friday after solid
economic data from China and the United States boosted faith in
a global recovery, but it was set to close the week little
changed, with consumer buying slow ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.13 percent to $8,106 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after
finishing the previous session almost unchanged.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by strong
economic data from China, the eurozone and the United States,
with U.S. crude prices getting an extra boost from expectations
the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full capacity operation
within a week.
Brent crude futures for March delivery rose to
$113.34 a barrel by 1:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT), an over
three-month high, but gains were capped by rising global oil
supplies.
U.S. crude rose to $96.17, rebounding from a 1.5
percent fall on Wednesday on rising deliveries through the
Seaway pipeline linking Cushing to the U.S. Gulf coast.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)