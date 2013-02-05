---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,880.08 -129.71 Nikkei 11,112.44 -147.91
NASDAQ 3,131.17 -47.93 FTSE 6,246.84 -100.40
S&P 500 1,495.71 -17.46 Hang Seng 23,250.76 -434.25
SPI 200 Fut 4,834.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.9619 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.168 +0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3515 1.3627 Yen US$ 92.32 92.61
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1673.41 Silver (Lon) 31.69
Gold (NY) 16674.4 Light Crude 96.04
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a disappointing
report on factory orders, retreating from gains in the prior
session that left the S&P 500 at a five-year high and the Dow
above 14,000.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.71
points, or 0.93 percent, at 13,880.08. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 17.46 points, or 1.15 percent, at
1,495.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.93
points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,131.17.
LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its biggest
one-day fall in three months on Monday, as growing political
uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst
downgrades sparked a wave of profit-taking from 4-1/2 year
highs.
The UK blue chip index closed down 100.40 points, or 1.6
percent, at 6,246.84, retreating after posting its highest
finish since May 2008 on Friday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade
on Tuesday as investors took signs of strife in peripheral euro
zone countries as a cue to lock in profits following five
straight days of gains.
The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 11,151, backing away
from a 33-month closing high of 11,260.35 hit on Monday, after
concern about the euro zone debt crisis flared due to calls for
the Spanish prime minister to resign due to a corruption scandal
and news of a probe of alleged misconduct involving an Italian
bank three weeks before national elections.
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday,
dragged by a 6.1 percent fall in refiner China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) after it placed $3.1 billion
worth of new shares.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent
at 23,685.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - A week-old rally in the euro came to a halt on
Tuesday as investors took profits on its stellar gains in the
run-up to this week's European Central Bank policy meeting, just
as selling pressure on the yen eased off slightly.
The euro was last at $1.3504, having fallen nearly 1
percent to be well off a 14-month high of $1.3711 set Friday.
Immediate support is seen around $1.3484, the peak for 2012,
followed by $1.3255, an area that provided a floor recently.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its gain
to a point on Monday afternoon as higher yields and a modest
stock market retreat from five-year highs drew buyers.
The 30-year bond was up 1-2/32, its yield easing
to 3.157 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Platinum and palladium held steady on Tuesday
after strong U.S. car sales data and supply concerns pushed
prices to multi-month highs a day earlier, while gold clung to
recent ranges as renewed concerns on the euro zone's recovery
boosted the dollar.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,673.11 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. It has been trapped in a range roughly between
$1,660 and $1,680 since Jan. 30.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Tuesday from four-month highs
hit the session before, after a weak gauge of U.S. business
spending plans soured sentiment and drove traders to book
profits ahead of holidays in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.26 percent to $8,283 a tonne by 0107 GMT, reversing
gain from the previous session. Copper hit its highest since
Oct. 5 on Monday in the wake of an improving outlook for the
world's factories and for euro zone economies.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil future prices dropped in tandem
with equities on Monday as traders locked in profits after three
weeks of gains that added around 10 percent to oil prices since
the beginning of December.
Brent fell $1.22 to a low of $115.54 per barrel
before recovering slightly to $116.00 by 11:00 a.m. EST (1600
GMT), not far off a 4-1/2 month high of $117.07 reached on
Friday. Brent had risen for three straight weeks.
