--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,979.30 +99.22 Nikkei 11,390.83 +343.91 NASDAQ 3,171.58 +40.41 FTSE 6,246.84 -100.40 S&P 500 1,511.29 +15.58 Hang Seng 23,288.85 +137.75 SPI 200 Fut 4,834.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.0106 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.2205 +0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3584 1.3586 Yen US$ 93.79 93.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1673.45 Silver (Lon) 31.76 Gold (NY) 1674.6 Light Crude 96.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the market's biggest sell-off since November, as stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.22 points, or 0.71 percent, at 13,979.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.58 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,511.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.41 points, or 1.29 percent, at 3,171.58. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its biggest one-day fall in three months on Monday, as growing political uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst downgrades sparked a wave of profit-taking. The UK blue chip index closed down 100.40 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,246.84, retreating after posting its highest finish since May 2008 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.8 percent to a 33-month high early on Wednesday after a sharp fall in the yen on bets a decision by the central bank governor to step down early will bring forward aggressive monetary easing. The Nikkei climbed 2.8 percent to 11,357.24, its highest since April 15, 2010. If it tops 11,408.17, an increasingly likely prospect according to market players, it will reach a level not seen since October 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as strength in the Chinese banking sector helped benchmark indexes rebound from one-month closing lows in the previous session. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,292.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. Both indexes had closed on Tuesday at their lowest since Jan. 8. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as investors piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market bet that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to push through aggressive easing measures. The dollar and euro both surged to fresh 2-1/2 year highs at 93.79 yen and 127.43 respectively, steadily moving towards their 2010 peaks around 94.99 and 134.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its gain to a point on Monday afternoon as higher yields and a modest stock market retreat from five-year highs drew buyers. The 30-year bond year bond was up 1-2/32, its yield easing to 3.157 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Platinum rose to its strongest level in four months on Wednesday and sister metal palladium held near its highest since September 2011 on hopes the global economy is on the mend, while gold rebounded slightly after an overnight decline. Platinum hit a high of $1,711.25 an ounce and was at $1,708.24 by 0046 GMT, up $2.25. Palladium was steady at $763.72 an ounce, after rising as high as 766.22 an ounce on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday after upbeat data from the United States and Europe reinforced expectations the global economy is recovering, boosting the outlook for demand for industrial metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $8,302.75 a tonne by 0125 GMT, its second gain in three sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil future prices dropped in tandem with equities on Monday as traders locked in profits after three weeks of gains that added around 10 percent to oil prices since the beginning of December. Brent fell $1.22 to a low of $115.54 per barrel before recovering slightly to $116.00 by 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), not far off a 4-1/2 month high of $117.07 reached on Friday. Brent had risen for three straight weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)