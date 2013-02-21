Stock Markets (8: 45 a.m India Time) DJIA 13,927.54 -108.13 Nikkei 11,376.28 -92.00 NASDAQ 3,164.41 -49.19 FTSE 6,395.37 +16.30 S&P 500 1,511.95 -18.99 Hang Seng 23,219.53 +75.62 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.0087 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.1999 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3278 1.3280 Yen US$ 93.59 93.61 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1561.66 Silver (Lon) 28.49 Gold (NY) 1561.5 Light Crude 94.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell the most in three months and a key gauge of market volatility spiked on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting suggested the central bank may slow or stop buying bonds sooner than expected. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 108.13 points, or 0.77 percent, to 13,927.54 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 18.99 points, or 1.24 percent, to 1,511.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 49.19 points, or 1.53 percent, to end at 3,164.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on Wednesday to touch fresh five-year highs but its failure to close above a key technical level led some traders to expect a minor, near-term sell-off. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 16.30 points higher, at 6,395.37 points - its highest level since early 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average edged lower on Thursday as exporters and construction equipment makers dropped, tugging the market slightly below a 52-month high tapped the previous day following weakness on Wall Street. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 11,425.25. On Wednesday, the Nikkei rose as high as 11,510.52, also the highest level since late September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with property stocks leading the slide following Beijing's latest move to curb frothy real estate markets. Belle International Holdings Ltd, China's top footwear retailer, dropped 12.9 percent after saying it expected its 2012 net profit would be marginally higher than in 2011, and would be at the lower end of a range of estimates contained in certain analysts' reports. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 23,026.18. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 1.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having enjoyed its biggest one-day gain in seven months against a currency basket as commodities and U.S. equities slid on rumours of a hedge fund in trouble. The resurgent dollar saw the euro skid to a one-month low of $1.3271, well off Wednesday's session high of $1.3434. It has broken below initial support at $1.3310, the 38.2 percent retracement of its Nov-Feb rally. The common currency was last flirting with its 55-day moving average at $1.3280. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly turned higher on Wednesday after falling into negative territory in reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes of its January meeting that showed policymakers discussing slowing or stopping the central bank's bond purchases. The 30-year bond was 1/32 higher in price for a yield of 3.21 percent. The 30-year yield had risen to as high as 3.240 percent shortly after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes of its Jan. 29-30 meeting. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold rebounded half a percent on Thursday, but remained near a seven-month low hit in the previous session on worries that the Federal Reserve may stop or slow its bond buying programme. Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,569.26 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after falling to $1,558.24 in the previous session, its lowest since last July. It fell 2.6 percent on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily drop in a year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper slipped to its lowest for the year on Thursday as technical selling took hold after minutes of a U.S. monetary policy meeting showed some officials think bond buying should be scaled back. Copper had been dragged on Wednesday to its lowest levels in a month by muted buying from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.31 percent to $7,935 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to losses from the previous session when it saw its second biggest single-day fall for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, joining in a sell off hitting precious metals and copper, as selling accelerated amid market talk that a hedge fund was forced to liquidate substantial positions. Brent April crude fell $2.10 to $115.42 a barrel by 1:40 p.m. EST (1847 GMT), having dropped as low as $115.05 after reaching $117.66. Expiring U.S. March crude was down $2.62 at $94.04 a barrel, having swung from $93.92 to $97.07. U.S. April crude CLJ3 was down $2.63 at $94.47 a barrel, having slumped as low as $94.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)