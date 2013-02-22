------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,880.62 -46.92 Nikkei 11,252.41 -56.72
NASDAQ 3,131.49 -32.92 FTSE 6,291.54 1103.83
S&P 500 1,502.42 -9.53 Hang Seng 22,806.48 -100.19
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.9826 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.1720 +0.007
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3202 1.3203 Yen US$ 93.14 93.15
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1581.45 Silver (Lon) 28.80
Gold (NY) 1581.3 Light Crude 93.24
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday and
the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since November after
reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone
economies.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 46.92 points, or 0.34
percent, to end unofficially at 13,880.62. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX slipped 9.53 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,502.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
dropped 32.92 points, or 1.04 percent, to close unofficially at
3,131.49.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares posted their biggest
one-day loss since July on Thursday on concerns the Federal
Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than expected,
removing a driver of the recent equity rally.
The FTSE 100 closed down 103.83 points, or 1.6
percent, at 6,291.54, dropping below the 6,300 level for the
first time in 10 days. Stocks that benefit the most in rising
markets, or "cyclicals", fell furthest.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day
on Friday on worries about the U.S. and euro-zone economies,
dragging down euro-sensitive shares such as Sony Corp and Mazda
Motor Corp.
The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 11,252.41 by the
midday-break, retreating from a 52-month high of 11,510.52 hit
on Wednesday.
HONG KONG - Shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged
by a 3.7 percent loss for footwear retailer Belle International
Holdings Ltd, topping losses among Hang Seng Index
components.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.3
percent at 22,840.32. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar bustled near a 5-1/2-month high against a
basket of currencies on Friday, on doubts over just how long the
U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place.
The dollar's gains came as the euro tumbled to a six-week low
against the dollar and a three-week trough against the yen, on
disappointing euro zone economic data and uncertainty ahead of
Italy's election at the weekend.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, rose past its Nov. 16 peak to 81.508
on Thursday, its highest level since Sept. 5. It
last stood at 81.356 in early Asian trade.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as worries over
a lack of economic recovery in Europe, along with a struggling
labour market and tepid business conditions in the United
States, prompted investors to buy assets perceived as safe
havens.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
12/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 2.01
percent late Wednesday, but still well within the 1.93 percent
to 2.06 percent range that has held sway for over three weeks.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, extending gains from
the previous session as lacklustre U.S. data bolstered
expectations that the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus would
stay in place.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,577.44 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, on course for a nearly 2 percent weekly decline,
its second week in the red.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - LME copper edged up on Friday from two-month
lows hit in the prior session, but was set to log its biggest
weekly drop in about nine months on worries about the U.S.
central bank's commitment to its current accommodative monetary
policy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rallied by 0.62 percent to $7,908.50 a tonne by 0113 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session when it hit its
lowest since Dec. 24 at $7,813.50 a tonne
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below
$114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak
economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the
start of the year may be over done.
Brent crude for April delivery finished down $2.07
at $113.53 a barrel, after slipping to $113.32 during the
session, Brent's lowest price since Jan. 29.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)