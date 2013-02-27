---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,900.13 +115.96 Nikkei 11,310.45 -88.36
NASDAQ 3,129.59 +13.34 FTSE 6,270.44 -84.93
S&P 500 1,496.94 +9.09 Hang Seng 22,627.36 +107.67
SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8757 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.069 -0.011
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3049 1.3050 Yen US$ 91.85 91.88
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1611.40 Silver (Lon) 29.23
Gold (NY) 1611.5 Light Crude 92.85
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline
since November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of
new homes hit a 4-1/2-year high.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 115.96
points, or 0.84 percent, to 13,900.13 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 9.09 points, or 0.61 percent, to
1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.40
points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 3,129.65.
LONDON - Weak banks and commodity stocks sent Britain's top
shares to a more than two-week closing low on Tuesday after an
inconclusive election result in Italy revived eurozone debt
crisis concerns.
The FTSE 100 ended down 84.93 points, or 1.3 percent,
at 6,270.44, its lowest close since Feb. 8. Some strategists,
however, reckoned any losses would be short-lived.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on
Wednesday, erasing earlier gains as selling in exporters
partially offset hopes for continuing U.S. Federal Reserve
stimulus.
The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 11,356.06 after
opening a tad higher. The index fell 2.3 percent on Tuesday on
concerns an inconclusive election in Italy could reignite the
eurozone debt crisis, moving away from a 53-month high of
11,662.52 touched on Monday.
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday,
helped by a 2.2 percent rise for AIA Group after the
Asian insurance giant posted 89 percent growth in 2012 net
profit.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
22,656.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen held near one-month highs on Wednesday,
remaining susceptible to bursts of short-covering as political
uncertainty in Italy kept the euro under the gun.
The dollar was at 91.99 yen, up from a one-month low
of 90.85 touched on Monday. The euro stood at 120.18,
having skidded to 118.74 early this week. Both currencies,
however, were still not far from multi-year peaks of 94.57 and
127.71 respectively.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday, keeping
yields at one-month lows, as remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke reassured the market the Fed would keep buying
bonds and worry about the euro zone and U.S. spending cuts fed a
bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
After the 10-year note yield posted its biggest one-day drop
since early November on Monday, it rose to 1.87 percent on
Tuesday from 1.86 percent late on Monday. The
30-year bond price rose 1/32 on Tuesday after rising nearly two
full points on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Wednesday, perching near a
1-1/2-week high hit in the previous session as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the bank's monetary policy,
lending support to gold as a hedge against central banks' cash
printing.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,613.61 an ounce by
0028 GMT, after hitting a 1-1/2-week high of $1,619.66. It rose
1.2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain in three months.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rallied on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve reassured investors of its commitment to loose
monetary policy, helping prices pull away from two-month lows
hit the session before.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.74 percent to $7,916.50 a tonne by 0125 GMT, adding to
small gains from the previous session.Ÿ
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under
$113 a barrel on Tuesday on worries about an inconclusive
Italian election that revived investor concerns about
instability in the euro zone and threatened the outlook for fuel
demand.
Brent crude hit a session low of $112.61 a barrel,
its weakest since Jan. 28, and was down $1.70 at $112.74. U.S.
crude oil was down 65 cents at $92.46 a barrel, after
touching a low of $91.92, a level not seen since Jan. 4.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)