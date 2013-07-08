-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15135.84 147.29 0.98
S&P 500 1631.89 16.48 1.02
FTSE 6375.52 -46.15 -0.72
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 420.5 -6.82 -1.6
Nikkei 14365.31 55.34 0.39
Euro 1.2823 1.283
Japanese Yen 101.22 101.18
U.S. Crude 103.53 0.31
Brent 107.96 0.24
Gold 1218.51 1223.31
Silver 18.81 18.86
Copper-LME 6800 11 0.16
UST 10-YR 91.6875 2.7171
UST 30-YR 85.46875 3.6831
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust
jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame
concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its
stimulus efforts as soon as September.
After choppy trading through much of the session, which was
marked by light volume, stocks extended gains in late afternoon,
pushing the benchmark S&P 500 index to close above the
its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 19.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped from one-month
highs late in the session on Friday, with stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data reviving concerns that the Fed might start
trimming its stimulus sooner.
The market at first moved higher on data showing U.S.
employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, suggesting the
world's biggest economy was gathering momentum and advancing
steadily despite higher taxes, government spending.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains from an
early push to a fresh 5-1/2 week high on Monday morning, as
sharp losses in Chinese equities tempered optimism stemming from
strong U.S. jobs and a weaker yen.
The Nikkei advanced 0.1 percent to 14,322.22 in
mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,497.65, a level
not seen since May 29.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares extended early losses on
Monday, with Chinese growth plays hurt after Beijing said it
would cut off credit to force consolidation in industries
plagued by overcapacity.
High-dividend yielding counters such as Hong Kong property
developers and real estate investment trust (REITs) were also
weaker after U.S. Treasury bond yields ended last week at near
two-year highs on expectations of early stimulus tapering by
Fed.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 8 The U.S. dollar hit a
fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies on
Monday as market expectations grew that the Fed will scale back
stimulus as early as September.
But weakness in Chinese and other Asian shares on worries
about China's tighter credit policy hampered investor risk
sentiment, helping the yen recover from a five-week low against
the dollar.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit multi-year highs
on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report added to
speculation of an early end to cheap Fed money.
The sharp selloff in Treasuries accelerated losses that
started in May, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began hinting
the U.S. central bank was eyeing the finish line.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session on Monday on fears
the U.S. Fed could soon begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,219.31 an ounce by
0004 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after a strong
U.S. labour report raised expectations of an early scale-back by
the Fed, dimming the demand outlook for copper.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.3 percent to $6,767 a tonne by 0212 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session when it fell by more than two
percent.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday
to notch their biggest weekly gain in a year, boosted by
concerns over rising tensions in Egypt and better-than-expected
U.S. economic data.
Prompt U.S. oil prices initially lagged gains but rallied
later in the day, extending this week's abrupt gains in spreads
on speculation that U.S. Midwest oil supplies are poised to
tighten. The September versus October U.S. West Texas
Intermediate spread CLU3-V3 rose 26 cents to close at a
contract high of $1.31 per barrel.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)