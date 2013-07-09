-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15224.69 88.85 0.59
S&P 500 1640.46 8.57 0.53
FTSE 6450.07 74.55 1.17
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 424.35 2.9 0.69
Nikkei 14272.32 162.98 1.16
Euro 1.285 1.2869
Japanese Yen 101.09 100.95
U.S. Crude 103 -0.14
Brent 107.13 -0.3
Gold 1250.56 1235.89
Silver 19.31 19.04
Copper-LME 6846.5 16.5 0.24
UST 10-YR 92.234375 2.6508
UST 30-YR 86.046875 3.6505
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday heading into the
start of the earnings season, building on gains sparked by last
week's robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer
to its all-time high set in May.
Dell Inc rose 3.1 percent to $13.44 after the
largest U.S. shareholder advisory firm recommended that
shareholders vote for Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4
billion buyout offer.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied in thin volume on
Monday as speculation about the divestment of Britain's stakes
in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
lured buyers into UK lenders.
RBS rose 4.4 percent to lead gains in the FTSE after reports
that minority shareholders will be able to block a government
plan to split it into a good and a bad bank, the latter of which
would likely need to be recapitalised after the break-up.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on broad-based
buying on Tuesday morning, drawing support as the dollar
strengthened back above 101 yen and also from gains in U.S. and
European equities.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,284.86 in
mid-morning trade, recovering most of Monday's losses.
There was buying interest in automakers, banks and real
estate stocks in early trade, although analysts said investors
remained wary of risks from Chinese markets after they had
dragged down the Nikkei in late trade on Monday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start flat on Tuesday, as
investors brace for data expected to show producer prices
dipping in China for a sixteenth month in June and inflation
quickening but staying well below the official 3.5 percent
target.
Beijing could also release monthly data for money supply,
loan growth and total social financing, due by July 15, later in
the day. Inflation data is due at 0130 GMT.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought
beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday,
though its broad uptrend is seen intact as the market tries to
position for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow
its stimulus.
The modest setback for the dollar came as the euro found some
support after Greece secured a much-needed bailout and Turkey's
central bank sold a record $2.25 billion in foreign exchange to
defend the lira.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasury debt prices rallied Monday as
bargain-hunters recognised value in yields that had risen to
near two-year highs following last week's U.S. employment
report.
Yields hit multi-year highs on Friday after a
stronger-than-forecast monthly jobs report reinforced
speculation the Federal Reserve would soon slow its bond-buying
program, which is designed to drive down interest rates in a
move to stimulate the economy and lower unemployment.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped a touch on Tuesday, pressured by a
sharp fall in holdings in bullion-backed exchange traded funds
and persistent fears over the end of easy central bank money.
Spot gold was down $1 at $1,234.89 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after gaining 1 percent on Monday as the dollar eased from
three-year highs.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper prices held steady near their
lowest this year on Tuesday, with the appeal of commodities
tarnished by slowing demand growth from top consumer China and
by expectations the United States will rein in stimulus this
year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
steady at $6,822 a tonne by 0110 GMT, after closing the previous
session with gains of less than 1 percent.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil fell on Monday as the announced
returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased
concerns about global oil supplies following an early rally to a
three-month high above $108 a barrel because of continuing
unrest in Egypt.
Libya's major Sharara oilfield will resume operations after
an agreement was reached with the armed group that shut it down
last month, a senior Libyan oil source said on Monday. On
Sunday, Libyan officials said they reached an agreement with
security guards who shut down two oil export terminals in the
east of the country to demand better working conditions.
