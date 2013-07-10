-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15300.34 75.65 0.5
S&P 500 1652.32 11.86 0.72
FTSE 6513.08 63.01 0.98
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 428.5 2.35 0.55
Nikkei 14489.9 17 0.12
Euro 1.278 1.278
Japanese Yen 100.97 101.14
U.S. Crude 104.33 0.8
Brent 107.8 -0.01
Gold 1244.86 1248.84
Silver 19.08 19.23
Copper-LME 6703 -27 -0.4
UST 10-YR 92.421875 2.6283
UST 30-YR 86.25 3.6381
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row
on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to
surpass the low bar set for earnings season, leaving room for
better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further.
The push higher in recent days has taken the benchmark S&P
500 to 1 percent below its all-time closing high of 1,669.16
reached on May 21.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose to one-month
highs on Tuesday, backed by a fresh batch of strong domestic
data and with heavyweight mining stocks cheered by
forecast-beating results from U.S. peer Alcoa.
Alcoa Inc, which traditionally kicks off the global
earnings season, posted a larger-than-expected adjusted profit
for the second quarter on Monday and forecast growing aluminium
demand.
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
0.06 percent at 14,464.82 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.11 percent to 1,198.21.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday,
with investors looking to the China trade data due shortly after
market open for further clues on the health of the world's
second largest economy.
The trade data at 0200 GMT is expected to show exports
growing 4.0 percent in June from a year earlier, while imports
are seen rising 8.0 percent.
Beijing is also expected to release money supply and loan
growth on July 15. Second-quarter GDP data is due on the same
day, as are monthly urban investment, industrial output and
retail sales figures.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at three-year highs against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors took aim at
the euro and sterling on growing expectations that central banks
in the euro zone and Britain will have to keep policy loose for
a long time.
The euro last traded at $1.2779, having slid as far as
$1.2755, a level not seen since early April. A break below
$1.2740, the April 4 trough, would pave the way for a test of
$1.2661, the November 2012 low, traders said.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices held most of the
previous session's gains on Tuesday, signalling investor support
at the lower price and higher yield levels reached as the market
reacted sharply to the prospect of reduced stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
Since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in May discussed eventually
scaling back the Fed's stimulative bond-buying programme,
Treasuries prices have fallen and benchmark 10-year note yields
have risen about one percentage point.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, not far
from a one-week high hit in the previous session, with investors
awaiting trade data from China to get more evidence of the
economic strength of the world's second-biggest consumer of the
metal.
Spot gold fell $2 to $1,247.66 an ounce by 0027 GMT,
while Comex gold gained slightly to $1,246.40.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday but stuck
near three-year lows after the International Monetary Fund
downgraded its global growth forecasts - underscoring the
metal's dim demand prospects, while a stronger dollar also
weighed.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up to $6,747.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, from the previous
session when it finished 1.5 percent lower.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic
ended with moderate gains on Tuesday, supported by a stock
market advance and worries over Egypt. But gains were limited by
a strong U.S. dollar and supplies were brought back online.
Spread trading trumped trading in the straight oil contracts,
which were lacklustre in thin volume, one analyst said.
