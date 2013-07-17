-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15451.85 -32.41 -0.21 S&P 500 1676.26 -6.24 -0.37 FTSE 6556.35 -29.76 -0.45 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 443.25 1 0.23 Nikkei 14513.92 -85.2 -0.58 Euro 1.3141 1.3161 Japanese Yen 99.4 99.09 U.S. Crude 105.76 -0.24 Brent 107.93 -0.21 Gold 1290.35 1291.99 Silver 19.95 19.98 Copper-LME 7016.25 18.25 0.26 UST 10-YR 93.234375 2.5317 UST 30-YR 87.078125 3.5864 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony. The market's pullback came a day after both the Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record closing highs for the third consecutive session. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Mining heavyweight Rio Tinto helped limit a slide in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index on Tuesday with a production update that assuaged some concern about Chinese demand. Rio said it would boost iron ore output by at least 10 percent and banked on selling more to China - providing a fillip after data on Monday showed growth in the world's second-biggest economy and top metals consumer continued to slow. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as weakness in global markets and the strong yen soured sentiment, with investors also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's appearance before Congressional committees. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 14,486,27 in mid-morning trade, with a support level seen at 14,400. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start lower on Wednesday, with turnover to stay weak ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress where he is due to defend the Fed's bond purchasing programme. State television reported late on Tuesday Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying the government should not rush into changing policy as long as economic growth stays within the official comfort zone, although it needs to be vigilant about a sharper slowdown. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO - The dollar stayed on the defensive on Wednesday as investors suffered a case of cold feet ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony in Congress later in the day. Investors are wary of being long on the dollar after Bernanke last week caused a shakeout of positions with comments that were considered unexpectedly dovish. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were a tad higher on Tuesday in advance of testimony before Congress from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which might offer clues on whether the U.S. central bank might reduce its bond purchases later this year. Bond buying was mild on below-average volume as traders sought to tweak their positions in anticipation of possible wild market swings from Bernanke's remarks on Wednesday, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held close to a three-week high on Wednesday after a near 1 percent rise in the previous session as investors awaited clear direction from the Federal Reserve regarding its stimulus measures. Markets are focused on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to a U.S. Congressional panel later today for any clues on when it may start to taper its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper eased on Wednesday, with traders waiting to see whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.29 percent to $6,977.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT, paring gains of more than 1 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline surged to four-month highs due to refinery problems during summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol credits. A spate of refinery outages across the United States over the past week has helped push U.S. RBOB gasoline futures up nearly 15 percent so far in July, while government data showed demand rising faster than expected. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)