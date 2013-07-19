-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15548.54 78.02 0.5 S&P 500 1689.37 8.46 0.5 FTSE 6634.36 62.43 0.95 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.83 -1.33 -0.3 Nikkei 14647.61 -160.89 -1.09 Euro 1.3141 1.3109 Japanese Yen 100.07 100.4 U.S. Crude 108.18 0.14 Brent 108.86 0.16 Gold 1289.35 1284.49 Silver 19.49 19.34 Copper-LME 6954.5 49.5 0.72 UST 10-YR 93.34375 2.519 UST 30-YR 86.59375 3.6157 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments further reassured the markets. Shares of Morgan Stanley jumped 4.4 percent to $27.70, its highest close since April 2011, after the bank posted a 42 percent increase in quarterly profit as stock trading revenue soared. The S&P financial index climbed 1.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities rallied firmly into the close on Thursday as bullish economic data in Britain and the U.S. calmed fears that the global economy may not be ready for a wind down in stimulus. The FTSE 100 closed up 62.43 points, or 1 percent, at 6,634.36 on Thursday, its highest close since May 30, while Wall Street's Dow registered a new historical intraday high. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index dropped as much as 2.7 percent on Friday morning, reversing an early rise to an eight-week peak, with traders citing selling of futures led by global macro funds. The Nikkei was last down 1.9 percent at 14,534.84, after earlier trading as high as 14,953.29. "It was close to 15,000 this morning. A lot of potential good election news is priced in, so people are coming in to sell futures, probably hedging some upside or something like that," said a senior trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start steady on Friday, with investors monitoring mainland Chinese markets for any signs of a repeat of last month's cash crunch after money market rates on Thursday briefly hit their highest levels since then. An early spike in China's overnight cash rate on Thursday triggered fears of a repeat of last month's credit crunch, knocking down stocks on worries firms would find it harder to raise funds even as money markets shrugged off the news. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. A broadly firmer dollar was up at 100.55 yen, having bounced 0.8 percent on Thursday, to clear a chart hurdle at 100.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as encouraging data on jobless claims and factory activity supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to pare back bond purchases. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's second day of testimony before U.S. lawmakers about monetary policy produced no groundbreaking insights on when it might reduce $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus and subsequently increase short-term interest rates. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was barely changed on Friday as the prospect of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme dented its safe haven appeal and offset overnight gains driven by a rally in crude oil prices. Gold hit a low around $1,282 an ounce and stood at $1,283.94 by 0033 GMT, little changed from Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday and is on track to end the week firmer after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured markets about the timing of any pullback in the Fed's stimulus program. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.8 percent to $6,960 a tonne by 0107 GMT. It is up slightly for the week and could stretch its winning streak to a third week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil hit its highest level in 16 months on Thursday, rising above $108 a barrel on signs of a stronger U.S. economy and shrinking its discount to North Sea Brent to the narrowest in almost three years. U.S. equity markets touched record highs as the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's closely watched survey of factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region hit a two-year high, boosting the outlook for demand in the world's largest oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)