-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15548.54 78.02 0.5
S&P 500 1689.37 8.46 0.5
FTSE 6634.36 62.43 0.95
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.83 -1.33 -0.3
Nikkei 14647.61 -160.89 -1.09
Euro 1.3141 1.3109
Japanese Yen 100.07 100.4
U.S. Crude 108.18 0.14
Brent 108.86 0.16
Gold 1289.35 1284.49
Silver 19.49 19.34
Copper-LME 6954.5 49.5 0.72
UST 10-YR 93.34375 2.519
UST 30-YR 86.59375 3.6157
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Thursday after Morgan Stanley and others reported
better-than-expected earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's comments further reassured the markets.
Shares of Morgan Stanley jumped 4.4 percent to
$27.70, its highest close since April 2011, after the bank
posted a 42 percent increase in quarterly profit as stock
trading revenue soared. The S&P financial index climbed
1.3 percent.
LONDON - UK equities rallied firmly into the close on
Thursday as bullish economic data in Britain and the U.S. calmed
fears that the global economy may not be ready for a wind down
in stimulus.
The FTSE 100 closed up 62.43 points, or 1 percent,
at 6,634.36 on Thursday, its highest close since May 30, while
Wall Street's Dow registered a new historical intraday
high.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index dropped as much as 2.7
percent on Friday morning, reversing an early rise to an
eight-week peak, with traders citing selling of futures led by
global macro funds.
The Nikkei was last down 1.9 percent at 14,534.84,
after earlier trading as high as 14,953.29.
"It was close to 15,000 this morning. A lot of potential
good election news is priced in, so people are coming in to sell
futures, probably hedging some upside or something like that,"
said a senior trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start steady on
Friday, with investors monitoring mainland Chinese markets for
any signs of a repeat of last month's cash crunch after money
market rates on Thursday briefly hit their highest levels since
then.
An early spike in China's overnight cash rate on Thursday
triggered fears of a repeat of last month's credit crunch,
knocking down stocks on worries firms would find it harder to
raise funds even as money markets shrugged off the news.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance
against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data,
higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to
testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke.
A broadly firmer dollar was up at 100.55 yen, having
bounced 0.8 percent on Thursday, to clear a chart hurdle at
100.50.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as
encouraging data on jobless claims and factory activity
supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the
Federal Reserve to pare back bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's second day of testimony before
U.S. lawmakers about monetary policy produced no groundbreaking
insights on when it might reduce $85 billion monthly bond-buying
stimulus and subsequently increase short-term interest rates.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was barely changed on Friday as the
prospect of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme dented its safe haven appeal and offset overnight
gains driven by a rally in crude oil prices.
Gold hit a low around $1,282 an ounce and stood at
$1,283.94 by 0033 GMT, little changed from Thursday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday and is on track to
end the week firmer after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reassured markets about the timing of any pullback in the Fed's
stimulus program.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.8 percent to $6,960 a tonne by 0107 GMT. It is up
slightly for the week and could stretch its winning streak to a
third week.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil hit its highest level in 16 months
on Thursday, rising above $108 a barrel on signs of a stronger
U.S. economy and shrinking its discount to North Sea Brent to
the narrowest in almost three years.
U.S. equity markets touched record highs as the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve's closely watched survey of factory activity in
the U.S. mid-Atlantic region hit a two-year high, boosting the
outlook for demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)