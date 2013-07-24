-----------------------(0846 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIEL D DJIA 15567.74 22.19 0.14 S&P 500 1692.39 -3.14 -0.19 FTSE 6597.44 -25.73 -0.39 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 447.69 -0.05 -0.01 Nikkei 14692.83 -85.68 -0.58 Euro 1.3207 1.3221 Japanese Yen 99.67 99.4 U.S. Crude 106.94 -0.29 Brent 108.17 -0.25 Gold 1341.16 1347.49 Silver 20.27 20.45 Copper-LME 6975 -64 -0.91 UST 10-YR 93.34375 2.5199 UST 30-YR 87.01562 3.5914 5 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift. Earnings, as a whole, though, were lukewarm and held back the broader market. Technology shares weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Shares of Apple fell 1.7 percent to end at $418.99, ahead of the company's earnings after the closing bell. Apple's stock added 3.6 percent in extended-hours trading on news that sales of the tech bellwether's iPhone blew past Wall Street's estimates in the third quarter, with U.S. shipments up 51 percent, even as profit fell. Initially, the stock was up 5 percent following the results. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE finished off seven-week highs on Tuesday, with China's reassurance on growth lifting miners but failing to provide enough momentum for the broad index to overcome technical resistance. Basic materials, the third-biggest sector in the FTSE 100 and the market's clear laggard this year, outperformed after the Chinese premier made a commitment to maintain growth above 7 percent. China's plans to boost railway expansion also lifted mining shares, heralding the potential for even more metals demand from the world's top consumer. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share edged down on Wednesday morning as a strong yen snapped a two-day rally, but declines were contained by gains in Apple Inc AAPL.O related stocks after the iPhone-maker reported stellar sales. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start weaker on Wednesday as investors brace for a private preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China for fresh clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at one-month lows early in Asia on Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session, giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some breathing space. But trading is likely to be cautious as investors wait for the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity due at 0145 GMT. Further signs of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy will be curb appetite for risk and could support the dollar For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices stayed low on Tuesday after the U.S. government sold new two-year notes in an uneventful auction, the first sale in $99 billion of supply this week. Prices slipped in overnight trading in concert with weaker German government debt and were lower most of the day, though traders and analysts said trading volumes were light, with few major economic releases this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Wednesday after hitting a fresh one-month high the session before as the dollar climbed off lows and investors took profits after four days of gains. The markets is waiting for the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity due at 0145 GMT for signs of economic growth in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell from one-month peaks on Wednesday after data showed China's manufacturing activity hit an 11-month low in July, shrinking appetite for risky assets amid more evidence of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading in the closely watched spread between international benchmark Brent and U.S. crude oil futures. Brent's premium to U.S. oil futures CL-LCO1=R, which had narrowed sharply last week and briefly inverted on Friday, weakened for a second straight day in whipsaw trading that saw swings of nearly $1.75. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)