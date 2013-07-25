-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15542.24 -25.5 -0.16
S&P 500 1685.94 -6.45 -0.38
FTSE 6620.43 22.99 0.35
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 445.83 -2.39 -0.53
Nikkei 14648.46 -82.82 -0.56
Euro 1.3204 1.32
Japanese Yen 100.09 100.24
U.S. Crude 104.99 -0.4
Brent 107.01 -0.18
Gold 1319.54 1320.69
Silver 20.05 20.14
Copper-LME 7010 -45 -0.64
UST 10-YR 92.703125 2.5975
UST 30-YR 85.84375 3.6598
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as
falling utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in
the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended slightly lower a day
after closing at a record high. Caterpillar and AT&T
dragged on the Dow following weak results. Earnings, as a
whole, were mixed, with better-than-expected news from Boeing Co
But blue-chip Boeing's stock also ended the day lower.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - A wave of upbeat corporate earnings pushed
Britain's benchmark equity index back towards seven-week highs
on Wednesday, with signs of resilience among British consumers
as the economy recovers.
Kingfisher added 3.1 percent after Europe's biggest
home improvements retailer reported a return to underlying sales
growth in Britain, while budget airline EasyJet
gained 3.7 percent on rising revenues.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday
morning, as investors looked past a weaker yen to the earnings
season with blue-chip Canon Inc tumbling after slashing
its profit outlook due to slowing demand in China and other
economies.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 14,691.44
in midmorning trade, after rising as high as 14,748.77 at the
open. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,213.31
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on
Thursday after China's cabinet said the country will scrap taxes
for small firms, offering more help for ailing exporters and
widening funding channels to speed railway investments.
In another move to support the economy, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said it would
scrap its approval procedure for service industry firms needing
foreign currency for overseas trade, and instead let them deal
directly with banks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat
U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded
investors the country was still closer to tempering its monetary
stimulus than any other major economy.
The dollar edged back up to 100.32 yen, from a low
around 99.37, while the euro recoiled to $1.3196 from a
one-month peak around $1.3256.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices stayed down, and briefly
extended losses, on Wednesday after the Treasury had low demand
for the $35 billion in new five-year debt it sold, despite a
pick up in the allocation of the notes to fund managers.
The bid-to-cover ratio for the new notes was 2.46, equal to
the June auction, which was the lowest since September 2009. But
indirect bidders, which includes real money accounts and some
central banks took 53.9 percent of the supply, the biggest share
since November 2009.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Thursday after falling 2
percent the session before as robust economic data from the
United States and Europe dented its safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold had dropped 0.09 percent to $1,319.46 an
ounce by 0008 GMT. It fell 2 percent on Wednesday as signs of
continued economic recovery prompted funds to exit the bullion
market after the metal hit a one-month high earlier in the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged down on Thursday,
after a five-day run-up that lifted prices to one-month highs,
weighed by concerns a slowing Chinese economy may dent demand
from the world's top consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.9 percent to $6,995.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT. The contract
hit $7,119 on Wednesday, its highest since June 18, before
cutting gains at the close.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged by weak
manufacturing data from China, with U.S. crude falling more
steeply than Brent late in the session as traders took profits
on the spread between the two contracts.
Crude prices fell early, after data showed that activity in
China's manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low in July,
with faltering new orders pointing to weaker economic growth in
the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)