-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15555.61 13.37 0.09
S&P 500 1690.25 4.31 0.26
FTSE 6587.95 -32.48 -0.49
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.63 2.15 0.48
Nikkei 14250.57 -312.36 -2.14
Euro 1.328 1.3276
Japanese Yen 98.87 99.28
U.S. Crude 105.55 0.06
Brent 107.71 0.06
Gold 1338.29 1333.04
Silver 20.26 20.2
Copper-LME 7003 -12 -0.17
UST 10-YR 92.859375 2.5788
UST 30-YR 86.203125 3.6407
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in
Facebook a day after its earnings, but the broader market's
advance was modest after another round of mixed earnings
reports.
Facebook Inc shares scored their biggest daily
percentage gain ever - soaring 31.6 percent to a session high of
$34.88 a day after the online social network company reported a
huge jump in mobile advertising revenue. The stock closed at
$34.36, up 29.6 percent, and topped the Nasdaq's list of most
actively traded names.
LONDON - A fall in drinks group SAB and engineer GKN
knocked Britain's main equity index off seven-week highs
on Thursday, with some traders expecting the market's recent
rally to stall in the near term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5
percent, or 32.48 points, at 6,587.95 points - marking a retreat
from seven-week highs reached earlier this week.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low
on Friday morning, as selling accelerated on the back of a
firmer yen and disappointing quarterly earnings from the likes
of Canon Inc and Advantest Corp.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 14,288.92 in
mid-morning trade after slipping to a low of 14,236.46 earlier,
the lowest level since July 9.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on
Friday underpinned by optimism over policy support on the
Chinese mainland, setting the Hang Seng Index benchmark on its
way to a fifth-straight weekly gain.
The People's Bank of China will continue to operate a prudent
monetary policy to improve the financial environment for small
companies, the central bank governor wrote in an article
published on Friday, the latest in a series of supportive
official remarks as the economy slows.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished at one-month lows against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback
overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Setting the greenback on a slippery slope was a Wall Street
report that the Fed may debate changing its forward guidance to
help hammer home its message that it will keep rates low for a
long time to come, traders said.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on
Thursday, with investors reluctant to buy bonds before a Federal
Reserve meeting next week that will be scrutinized for signs on
when the U.S. central bank may start paring back its bond
purchase program.
Bond volatility has picked up this week and yields have
increased to the high end of their recent range on speculation
the Fed may start to spell out plans to reduce buying. Most
economists and traders expect the Fed may start tapering in
September.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday, staying on track
for its third straight weekly gain, helped by a weaker dollar
and hopes of a prolonged period of easy monetary policy.
Bullion has gained nearly 10 percent in three weeks - its
biggest such winning streak in two years - after the Federal
Reserve assured financial markets it would only start phasing
out its stimulus when it was sure the economy was strong enough
to stand on its own.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures ticked higher on Friday
due to a weaker dollar and were heading for their second weekly
increase in three, but concerns over a dimming outlook for
demand in top consumer China may cap gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up $6.25 to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The contract
is up 1.4 percent so far this week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices inched higher in quiet trade on
Thursday with help from a slightly weaker dollar, while gasoline
futures dropped nearly 4 cents per gallon, dragged down by a
rapid plunge in the cost of ethanol credits.
The U.S. dollar fell across the board, undercut by positive
economic reports from the euro zone. A survey by influential
German think-tank Ifo showed European business morale was better
than expected, which pushed the European common currency to a
one-month peak against the dollar of $1.32 per euro.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)