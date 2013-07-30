-----------------------(0852 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15521.97 -36.86 -0.24 S&P 500 1685.33 -6.32 -0.37 FTSE 6560.25 5.46 0.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.88 0.37 0.08 Nikkei 13718.66 57.53 0.42 Euro 1.3252 1.326 Japanese Yen 98.21 97.94 U.S. Crude 104.31 -0.24 Brent 107.32 -0.13 Gold 1327.54 1326.99 Silver 19.8 19.81 Copper-LME 6857.75 -20.25 -0.29 UST 10-YR 92.75 2.5929 UST 30-YR 85.640625 3.6725 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pulling back before this week's Federal Reserve meeting that could signal when the Fed is going to begin reducing its bond purchases aimed at helping the economic recovery. Losses were led by the energy and financial sectors, with both the S&P energy index and S&P financial index down 0.8 percent. Shares of Southwestern Energy slid 3 percent to $38.14 and shares of Noble Energy fell 2.1 percent to $62.07 following as a decline in natural gas prices. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, with healthcare and media sectors bolstered by transatlantic merger activity, helping outweigh a steep sell off in Barclays . Drugmaker Shire - long viewed as a takeover target - added 2.4 percent after U.S. generic rival Perrigo agreed to buy Ireland's Elan for $8.6 billion. A proposed merger between Publicis and Omnicom to create the world's biggest advertising agency, meanwhile, buoyed British peer WPP up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average on Tuesday rebounded from a one-month low after the yen resumed its downward slide to the dollar, but many investors remained on the slidelines ahead of the peak of the earnings season and the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 13,684.99 in midmorning trade, after opening slightly lower, while the broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,134.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares will likely trade in a recent range on Tuesday as investors mark time until the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and key U.S. jobs data later in the week. Huaneng Power and Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical are among companies due to report their interim earnings later in the day. A weak mainland Chinese market may weigh on Hong Kong, with cash rates closely watched as the month draws to a close. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of steam. Trading was confined to modest position adjustments in thin markets with investors wary of taking large positions ahead of major events including the Federal Reserve policy review and key data such as U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on selling by Wall Street dealers to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S. employment report. Bets the U.S. government might pare its sales of short-term debt also exerted pressure on bonds, although benchmark yields remained about 17 basis points below their 23-month high of 2.755 percent set this month, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders shied away from taking big bets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the day. Spot gold had edged up 0.05 percent to $1,327.61 an ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors took profits after three weeks of gains. U.S. gold dropped about $1 to $1,327.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper marked time on Tuesday, but was off a near three-week low touched the session before, as focus shifted to any clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the timing of a pull-back in bond purchases, which could cut commodities demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped by 0.22 percent to $6,862.75 a tonne by 0104 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures remained steady above $107 a barrel as investors looked to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for the U.S. monetary stimulus programme that has bolstered demand in the world's No.1 oil consumer. Investors also avoided taking big positions ahead of key economic data this week including U.S. payroll numbers and manufacturing data from China, the world's second largest oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)