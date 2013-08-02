-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------ DJIA 15628.02 128.48 0.83 S&P 500 1706.87 21.14 1.25 FTSE 6681.98 60.92 0.92 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 442.89 1.78 0.4 Nikkei 14203.02 197.25 1.41 Euro 1.3207 1.3206 Japanese Yen 99.47 99.53 U.S. Crude 108.62 0.73 Brent 110.04 0.5 Gold 1307.51 1307.84 Silver 19.63 19.58 Copper-LME 6971.5 -27.5 -0.39 UST 10-YR 91.78125 2.7117 UST 30-YR 84.1875 3.763 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,700 after strong data on factory growth and as major central banks said they would keep monetary stimulus in place. Stocks were broadly higher, with all 10 S&P 500 sectors in the black. Growth-sensitive financials, industrials and consumer discretionary shares registered the biggest gains. The Dow transportation average rose 3.2 percent, also at a new closing high. Google shares, up 1.9 percent at $904.22, and Apple , up 0.9 percent at $456.67, were among companies giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500, along with financials. JPMorgan Chase shares gained 1.5 percent to $56.54 while Bank of America was up 2.4 percent at $14.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's equity markets rose on Thursday, led by financials and mining stocks, with the mid-cap FTSE 250 index closing above the psychologically key 15,000 points mark for the first time in its two-decade history. Financials, the biggest sector among Britain's mid- and large-caps, rallied thanks to forecast-beating results at Britain's largest retail bank Lloyds, up 8 percent, and fund manager Jupiter, up 11 percent. Miners, meanwhile, benefited after official manufacturing activity data out of top metals consumer China came in better than expected. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday morning, spurred by Wall Street's record-close overnight on strong U.S. economic data and the commitment by major central banks to keep monetary stimulus in place. A stronger dollar versus the yen also buoyed sentiment, lifting exporters like auto makers and electronics manufactures. The Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to 14,266.31, after rising as high as 14,284.00, the highest level since July 26 and surpassed its 25-day moving average of 14,277.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares face a steady start on Friday, with high dividend companies in focus after positive U.S. factory data prodded U.S. Treasuries to a near two-year high. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's plan to start reducing stimulus this year. The ISM employment index reached its highest since June last year, while a separate report showed first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a 5-1/2-year low last week, boding well for the influential nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising near two-year highs as encouraging readings on jobs and factory activity supported the view the Federal Reserve will dial back its bond purchases sooner rather than later. Reports showing jobless claims falling to a 5-1/2-year low last week and growth in manufacturing activity to a two-year peak lifted investor expectations for a possible strong July payrolls report due early Friday. The 30-year bond slid 1-29/32 with a yield of 3.769 percent, up 12.3 basis points from Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fifth session on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month as strong U.S. data raised fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Spot gold had dropped 0.06 percent to $1,307.09 an ounce by 0004 GMT, bringing losses this week close to 2 percent U.S. gold slipped about $4 to $1,306.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Friday on profit taking, but was heading for the first weekly gain in three, supported by signs of stabilisation in global factory sector growth and the accommodative stance of top central banks. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.45 percent to $6,966.25 a tonne by 0233 GMT, eroding gains of 1.7 percent from the previous session. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed by 0.46 percent to 50,070 yuan ($8,200) a tonne For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent for a second day, on a wave of surprisingly upbeat global economic data and supply disruptions in Africa and Iraq. U.S. crude outpaced Brent, adding $2.86 to settle at $107.89 a barrel, after reaching $108.06, the highest intraday price in 14 days. Brent crude gained $1.84 to settle at $109.54 a barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)