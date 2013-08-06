-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15612.13 -46.23 -0.3 S&P 500 1707.14 -2.53 -0.15 FTSE 6619.58 -28.29 -0.43 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.79 -3.37 -0.76 Nikkei 14064.16 -193.88 -1.36 Euro 1.3265 1.3257 Japanese Yen 97.94 98.3 U.S. Crude 106.35 -0.21 Brent 108.43 -0.27 Gold 1293.26 1303.34 Silver 19.57 19.69 Copper-LME 6963.75 -11.25 -0.16 UST 10-YR 92.484375 2.6267 UST 30-YR 84.90625 3.7202 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the thinnest volume so far this year, following their record closing highs last week as a lack of major news left the market directionless. Although about 100 companies in the S&P 500 are still scheduled to report earnings, the season is winding down sharply after last week's deluge. The week is also thin in terms of market-moving macroeconomic data. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Monday, pulled down by HSBC after the heavyweight bank's interim profits missed forecasts, giving HSBC shares their worst day in well over a year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.4 percent, or 28.29 points, at 6,619.58 points. The decline marked its second consecutive fall after a 4-day winning streak last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday, on the yen's strength against the dollar, while Sony Corp tumbled after rejecting proposals from a U.S. fund to spin off a part of its entertainment business. Exporters took a hit, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 1.6 percent and Honda Motor Co shedding 0.8 percent after the dollar fell 0.6 percent to 98.31 yen overnight. It was last traded at 98.04 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday, with HSBC in focus after Europe's largest bank posted disappointing first half earnings, with its rival Standard Chartered is due to report later in the day. Several other companies are also slated to report half year earnings, including ANTA Sports, China CITIC Bank , China Everbright, Country Garden and MGM China.  For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Sterling held onto gains early on Tuesday having risen broadly on the back of a survey that gave hope the UK economy is recovering, while the Australian dollar dangled precariously near a 3-year low ahead of an expected interest rate cut. In comparison, the G3 currencies saw far less action with investors choosing to unwind bearish yen bets in thin trade and amid a dearth of market-moving news. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as traders trimmed bond holdings after surprisingly strong data on the U.S. services sector and before auctions of new coupon supply. Profit-taking after last week's late rally - based on a weaker-than-forecast July employment report - also weighed on bond prices, as did a little lightening of positions ahead of Treasury refunding auctions this week, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, but the metal remained near its lowest in two weeks as strong economic data from the United States and Britain dented its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold had risen 0.15 percent to $1,305.26 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent the session before. U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,304.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was trapped in a tight range on Tuesday with muted summer-season demand from top consumer China keeping volumes low, as investors eye the release of Chinese trade and industrial output numbers later in the week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed from the previous session at $6,968.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil ended a hair lower on Monday after touching a four-month high last week, as data showing growth in the U.S. services sector helped recoup earlier losses. Brent and U.S. crude each lost more than $1 earlier in the session on news of attempts by Iran's new president to thaw relations with the West, as rebounding production in Libya and the North Sea increased the levels of readily available crude. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)